Skip to main content
Fan sentenced for conduct towards ref at Minnesota high school basketball game

Fan sentenced for conduct towards ref at Minnesota high school basketball game

The man didn't like the calls the referees were making during a basketball game in January.

Lake Park-Audubon Schools

The man didn't like the calls the referees were making during a basketball game in January.

A 46-year-old Detroit Lakes man accused of throwing popcorn at a referee and then tearing his whistle from his lanyard during a high school basketball game in January has been sentenced by a district judge. 

Phillip S. Lokken was charged March 2 with fifth-degree assault and disorderly conduct in connection to an incident at a Jan. 13 boys basketball game between Lake Park-Audubon and Win-E-Mac.

The fifth-degree assault charge was dismissed, but Lokken was convicted of disorderly conduct by a Becker County judge on April 26. The misdemeanor comes with a $300 fine, 90 days in jail that are stayed for a year, and one year of unsupervised probation. 

According to the criminal complaint, Lokken threw a bag of popcorn at a referee toward with approximately 50 seconds left in the game after the referee called a foul on a Win-E-Mac player. 

The ref ejected Lokken from the Lake Park-Audubon gym, charges said. Lokken flipped the ref off and said "F*** you!" before approaching the ref on the court and grabbing his whistle and shirt. Lokken then tore the ref's whistle off his lanyard.

Lokken told a sheriff's deputy the ref was making "bulls*** calls all night" and he'd had enough of it, the complaint states.

Here's video from the basketball game:

Next Up

bball game assault
MN News

Fan sentenced for conduct towards ref at MN high school basketball game

The man didn't like the calls the referees were making during a basketball game in January.

photo-0068
MN Property

Gallery: Edina home built for Bundt Pan inventor on market for $1.8M

The stunning 6,000-square-foot home is on a 1-acre plot in an Edina cul-de-sac.

279266789_366461448855089_3188353801825191649_n
MN News

Rain to soak flood-stricken parts of MN, ND through Sunday

At a minimum, as the City of Grand Forks says, "The rain will slow down how fast the river goes down."

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Man arrested after woman found dead in Brainerd Lakes area home

The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office found the woman during a welfare check at a home near Brainerd.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, April 29

Nearly 2,000 new cases in today's report.

Screen Shot 2022-04-29 at 8.43.25 AM
MN News

Robbsindale man sentenced to 40 years for ex-girlfriend's murder

Erik Eggleston, 40, was sentenced in Hennepin County court Thursday.

pexels bar face mask covid
MN Coronavirus

COVID: Minneapolis recommending masks, 2 counties with 'high transmission'

The Minneapolis Health Department says it's seen another uptick in COVID spread and hospitalizations.

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

Man shot dead by family member inside Minneapolis home

The family member is being held.

minnesota bureau of criminal apprehension - bca
MN News

Police fatally shoot male in Bowlus, Minnesota

It happened during an attempted traffic stop.

Fire, firefighters
MN News

Charges: Witnesses watched as Blaine man set house on fire

The home was unoccupied at the time of the blaze and no injuries were reported.

unnamed
MN Travel

Condor bringing back seasonal flights between MSP and Germany

The German charter airline will resume its service between the Twin Cities and Frankfurt.

National Loon Center
Minnesota Life

Look inside the National Loon Center planned for Crosslake, MN

The three-story center is designed to show visitors life from a loons' point-of-view.

Related

bball game assault
MN News

Charges: Angry fan assaults ref during high school basketball game

The man said he was upset about the ref's "bulls*** calls all night."

ref shortage
MN Sports

Minnesota varsity basketball game postponed due to 'lack of refs'

A key factor in the referee shortage is believed to be due to disruptive parents and fans.

referee
MN News

MN lawmakers consider bill to fine unruly youth sports fans $1,000

The bill is designed to help protect sports officials, coaches and players.

robbinsdale cooper new prague screengrab
MN News

MN school district investigating claims of monkey taunts toward visiting team

An attendee wrote that adults and students "started to make loud MONKEY NOISES."

basketball
MN Sports

MN high school basketball player putting up 50-point games

The Northland's leading scorer has posted some incredible numbers.

MN News

A Minnesota high school basketball team has the country's attention

Pine City is playing basketball like the Houston Rockets – shooting a lot of threes.

MN Sports

A Minnesota high school basketball team has the country's attention

Pine City is playing basketball like the Houston Rockets – shooting a lot of threes.

basketball
MN News

Girl arrested after fight breaks out at high school basketball game

The girl was treated at the hospital for her injuries.