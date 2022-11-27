Skip to main content
Man sentenced to 20 years for fatally striking woman during Uptown protest

Man sentenced to 20 years for fatally striking woman during Uptown protest

Nicholas Kraus, 36, of St. Paul drove into a protest in Uptown last year, killing Deona Marie Knajdek.

Hennepin County Jail

Nicholas Kraus, 36, of St. Paul drove into a protest in Uptown last year, killing Deona Marie Knajdek.

A man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for driving into an Uptown Minneapolis protest last year, killing Deona Marie Knajdek.

Nicholas Kraus, 36, of St. Paul, was sentenced to 240 months in prison in Hennepin County Court Thursday.

On the night of June 13, 2021, Kraus drove into a protest near West Lake Street and Girard Avenue South, where protestors had gathered in response to the law enforcement killing of Winston Smith.

One of the people at the protest was Knajdek. She had parked her car as a barricade to protect the protesters, her brother told the Star Tribune.

In the criminal complaint, Kraus admitted that he had accelerated his SUV to get over the barricade. One witness at the scene said he was standing next to Knajdek when Kraus drove into the car being used as a barricade, hitting them both.

Knajdek was critically injured during the crash and later died at the hospital. Two other people were injured.

Last month, Kraus pleaded guilty to unintentional murder in the second degree and assault in the second degree. 

Next Up

Nicholas Kraus
MN News

Man sentenced for fatally striking woman during Uptown protest

Nicholas Kraus, 36, of St. Paul drove into a protest in Uptown last year, killing Deona Marie Knajdek.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Fleeing suspect crashes into vehicle in Woodbury, 2 injured

The crash occurred Friday afternoon after a pursuit with Woodbury police.

Screen Shot 2022-11-26 at 2.34.44 PM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Yes, that's MN native Jenny Taft in a State Farm commercial

Jenny Taft got her broadcasting career started in Minneapolis in 2011.

crime scene tape - police tape
MN News

23-year-old woman critical after shooting in Plymouth

A 23-year-old woman was shot Friday night in Plymouth.

white Christmas
MN Lifestyle

2 MN towns among most 'magical' winter locations in the country

The list was compiled by Trips Discover and published earlier this month.

Screen Shot 2022-11-26 at 8.27.12 AM
MN News

St. Olaf football player charged after fatal crash in Chicago

The 18-year-old is accused of speeding and going the wrong way when he crashed into a vehicle that may have been attempting to flee police.

Screen Shot 2022-11-26 at 7.41.18 AM
MN News

Woman 34 weeks pregnant injured by drunk driver in Cottage Grove

The 49-year-old suspected of DUI was booked into jail around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

ambulance
MN News

2 dead, 5 injured in Thanksgiving Day crash near Alexandria

The crash involved two people from Alexandria and five from Bloomington.

Screen Shot 2022-11-25 at 6.44.11 PM
MN News

Lengthy standoff in Prior Lake ends late Friday night

The suspect allegedly assaulted an officer outside Kwik Trip, fled and broke into a home.

snow - 12-10-21 - Joe Nelson - 5
MN Weather

Accumulating snow possible in Twin Cities next week

The storm system could arrive in the Tuesday-Wednesday timeframe.

Target store snow
MN Shopping

With Black Friday barely underway, Target reveals Cyber Monday deals

Plans for the two-day sale were revealed Friday morning.

Screen Shot 2022-11-25 at 9.37.25 AM
MN News

Man waves replica assault weapon at drivers in downtown Minneapolis

The alarming incident was spotted by the new MPD chief, Brian O'Hara.

Related

guy
MN News

Police seeking man who spray-painted camera shortly before fatal Uptown crash

The camera was painted just hours before the deadly crash happened.

police lights
MN News

Man sentenced for raping woman he offered a ride home

Paul John Sayers, 30, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated sexual assault in April.

51245959861_09ea8bd8c2_k
MN News

Woman killed after man drives into crowd of protesters in Uptown

Three people were injured.

Screen Shot 2020-06-16 at 7.48.35 AM
MN News

Man gets 10 years for fatal pawn shop fire during Minneapolis riots

The incident, which took place during riots in May 2020,  resulted in one man's death.

Screen Shot 2019-10-07 at 8.53.27 AM
MN News

Woman sentenced in killing of MN man by incestuous father and daughter

Anna Marie Choudhary was sentenced to 40 years in prison Wednesday.

Melissa Zielinski and Nicholas Zielinski
MN News

Life sentence for woman in fatal shooting of 22-year-old

Her brother, who was also involved, received nearly 19 years after pleading guilty.

Derrick Fasig
MN News

St. Paul man sentenced to 14 years for kidnapping ex at gunpoint

In February, Derrick Johnathan Fasig, 28, drove his victim to Wisconsin and barricaded her in his father's home.

Image from iOS
MN News

U.S. Marshals Service confirms man fatally shot by law enforcement in Uptown

The Marshals Service says the man was suspected of being a felon in possession of a gun.