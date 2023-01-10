Skip to main content
Man sentenced to 28 years in prison for murder of Hibbing woman

The 2017 incident left 71-year-old Courtney Fenske dead.

A 53-year-old northern Minnesota man has been sentenced to 28 years in prison for the cold case murder of 71-year-old Courtney Fenske in Hibbing.

Blake Stangel's DNA matched in 2021 to substances found at the scene of Fenske's murder, with her body discovered at her home on the 11000 block of South Townline Road on Nov. 26, 2017.

Stangel previously entered a guilty plea for second-degree intentional murder and first-degree aggravated sale of a controlled substance. 

According to the charges, Fenske was found with thermal cotton pants tied around her neck, covering her face and head. Her arms and waist were bound with rope and fabric. An autopsy revealed she died of asphyxia due to ligature strangulation and smothering.

Her body was found when a mail carrier noticed she hadn't collected her mail for several days.

DNA was extracted from Fenske and the materials used to bind her, but a suspect wasn't immediately identified.

In May 2021, Grand Rapids Police Department passed on information to St. Louis County investigators from a confidential informant who learned Stangel was involved in the death of Fenske, from whom he had rented a property in the past.

