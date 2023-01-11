Man sentenced to 37 years for Red Lake Police officer's killing

A man has been sentenced to 37 years in prison for the murder of Red Lake Tribal Police officer Ryan Bialke in 2021.

David Brian Donnell previously pleaded guilty to 1st-degree murder after he fatally shot Bialke, a father of four, at his home in Redby on July 27, 2021.

Prosecutors said Donnell opened fire on five Red Lake Tribal Police officers who went to his home to conduct a welfare check after they were advised he was armed and suicidal.

Police arrived at the scene to find Donnell standing on his porch, and officers attempted to have him walk toward them, but he instead went inside.

The officers decided to "breach the door" in an attempt to take Donnell into custody after they discovered he had an active warrant and refused to come out. The U.S. Attorney's Office said Bialke kicked the door in an attempt to enter, at which point Donnell opened fire on the officers, killing Bialke.

Court documents stated Donnell continued to fire "several rounds" at the four other officers, with one officer returning fire, allowing the officers to escape to the woods. Donnell continued to fire a rifle at the officers as they fled.

Donnell eventually fled as well, but was arrested at a nearby residence a short time later.

“When David Brian Donnell opened fire at officers on July 27, 2021, our community lost a husband, a father, a son, and a hero,” said Alvin M. Winston, FBI Special Agent in Charge, Minneapolis Division.

"Officer Bialke paid the ultimate price for his dedication to public safety, and today's sentence is a testament to the tireless efforts of our state and local partners and the Headwaters Safe Trails Task Force to ensure that violent criminals are held accountable for their heinous crimes."