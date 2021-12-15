Man gets 5 years in prison for cyberstalking former college classmate

Skip to main content
December 15, 2021
Man sentenced to 5 years in prison for cyberstalking former MSU-Mankato classmate
A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to five years in prison for cyberstalking a former Minnesota State University-Mankato classmate. 

Jeffrey Colin Purdy, 30, pleaded guilty in August 2020 to cyberstalking. He was sentenced on Tuesday to 60 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release, a news release said

Purdy harassed, intimidated and threatened his victim from 2017-2020 after she declined his romantic advances and asked him to stop contacting her, charges said. The victim contacted the Mankato Department of Public Safety on Sept. 15, 2017, saying Purdy, her former classmate, had been sending her harassing emails 

Purdy used Mankato State's "silent witness report," an anonymous incident reporting tool, to "make frequent and violent threats against the victim." Investigators traced the IP address to make the report back to Purdy. 

The case was investigated by the FBI, Mankato Department of Public Safety and the Blue Earth County Attorney’s Office.

