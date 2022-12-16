Man gets 69 years in prison for fatal mass shooting outside nightclub

Skip to main content
Man sentenced to 69 years in prison for fatal mass shooting outside Minneapolis nightclub

The shooting killed two people and injured seven others in May.

A man has been sentenced to 69 years in prison for a mass shooting outside the Monarch nightclub in Minneapolis that left two people dead and seven others injured.

Jawan Carroll, 25, was convicted by a jury in Hennepin County court in October of two counts of second-degree murder and seven counts of attempted second-degree murder following a shootout in the early hours of May 22.

The charges placed blame on Carroll for nine of the 10 people who were shot in the incident, including the fatal shootings of Charlie Johnson, 21, of Golden Valley, and Christopher Jones, 24, of Brooklyn Park.

The criminal complaint states that Johnson was running away from the scene when he was fatally struck by a bullet. 

Carroll, who was celebrating his birthday the night of the shooting, claimed self-defense during the trial, saying he was trying to protect himself after a fight broke out between two groups. 

According to the charges, Carroll is a noted member of the Tre Tres gang.

