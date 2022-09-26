Skip to main content
Man sentenced to life in prison for 2021 murder of girlfriend

Man sentenced to life in prison for 2021 murder of girlfriend

Lacy Jo Krube, 36, was found unresponsive at her St. Paul home, after she'd been beaten in Brooklyn Park.

Kurt Bauschardt via Flickr

Lacy Jo Krube, 36, was found unresponsive at her St. Paul home, after she'd been beaten in Brooklyn Park.

A Twin Cities man has been sentenced to life in prison for fatally beating his girlfriend in February 2021.

Timothy Heller, 44, was sentenced on Friday for the murder of Lacy Jo Krube, who was found unresponsive at a residence in St. Paul on Sunday, Feb. 21.

Krube was suffering from two black eyes, multiple lacerations, and extensive swelling on her face, and never regained consciousness after being found by police.

Further investigation determined that the assault had taken place at a home on Brunswick Avenue in Brooklyn Park, where Heller had been allowed to stay by owners who were offering him respite from homelessness during the winter.

They took Krube in as well, but asked them both to leave on Feb. 20. One of the owners later saw Krube with "extensive visible injuries" to her face, with Krube admitting Heller had caused them.

One of the owners fought with Heller after confronting him about it, with Heller fleeing the property. They urged Krube to seek medical help but she instead asked for a ride to stay with friends in St. Paul.

Before she was found unresponsive, Krube was complaining about stomach pain. When interviewed, Heller claimed – unprompted – that another boyfriend had assaulted Krube four weeks earlier, and he had stomped on her stomach.

According to the autopsy, Krube's "most serious injuries were located in her abdominal area," which resulted in a "ruptured stomach" — ultimately leading to her death by acute peritonitis.

Heller will not be eligible for parole from prison for 30 years.

If you know anyone who is affected by domestic violence, you can find more information on services available here, via the Minnesota DPS.

You can also call the Day One Crisis Hotline at 1-866-223-1111, or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or by texting START to 88788.

Next Up

ambulance
MN News

Man sentenced to life in prison for 2021 murder of girlfriend

Lacy Jo Krube, 36, was found unresponsive at her St. Paul home, after she'd been beaten in Brooklyn Park.

police tape
MN News

Police: Man found dead at rural farm was victim of homicide

The 79-year-old's body was found Tuesday.

Richfield High School
MN News

New threat prompts closure of Richfield secondary schools

The new threat comes after a shooting outside the Richfield High School football game Friday night.

Screen Shot 2022-09-25 at 6.09.38 PM
MN News

Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg to headline Duluth rally

The rally will take place at Leif Erikson Park on Oct. 1.

Screen Shot 2022-09-26 at 6.09.43 AM
MN Food & Drink

Stella's Fish Cafe closes temporarily to investigate viral rodent video

The Uptown restaurant said it was closing temporarily so it could investigate the claims.

Governor Tim Walz
MN News

Walz, judge in dispute over Feeding Our Future case

A Ramsey County judge disputed Walz's claims that the Minnesota Department of Education was ordered by the court to resume payments to Feeding Our Future.

ambulance
MN News

2 dead, 1 with life-threatening injuries in Hwy. 7 crash

Both drivers were not wearing their seatbelt, according to the State Patrol.

Screen Shot 2022-09-25 at 11.50.33 AM
MN News

15-year-old Richfield football game shooting suspect arrested

A 16-year-old accused of instigating the altercation is also in custody.

Police tape
MN News

3 arrested after homicide, burglary in Inver Grove Heights

Charges of first-degree murder and first-degree burglary are pending.

fire, firefighter
MN News

Woman dies after becoming trapped in Waseca house fire

Police tried to enter the home but heavy smoke prevented them from getting inside.

Screen Shot 2022-09-24 at 10.57.30 AM
MN Business

Eden Prairie-based crypto company files for bankruptcy

The company operates crypto-mining centers.

ambulance
MN News

1 dead, 2 with life-threatening injuries in Minnesota crash

The crash happened just after 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Related

ambulance
MN News

Twin Cities man charged with murder in girlfriend's beating death

The victim was 36 years old.

Screen Shot 2022-04-29 at 8.43.25 AM
MN News

Robbsindale man sentenced to 40 years for ex-girlfriend's murder

Erik Eggleston, 40, was sentenced in Hennepin County court Thursday.

Screen Shot 2022-04-21 at 7.44.11 AM
MN News

Ex, new girlfriend charged with attempted murder of MPD forensic scientist

The pair have been charged with 1st-degree premeditated attempted murder.

Screen Shot 2022-05-20 at 6.49.01 AM
MN News

Deadly night in St. Paul sees 3 people killed, 1 arrest so far

The three incidents bring St. Paul's homicide total up to 18 this year.

Marcelino Santiago Lopez
MN News

Man who killed his ex-girlfriend's boyfriend sentenced to life in prison

Marcelino Santiago Lopez went to South St. Paul with the intention to fight the man, but ended up using his shotgun to kill him and injure a 16-year-old boy.

police lights
MN News

Charges: Man used shotgun to kill ex-girlfriend in her Crystal home

The 38-year-old has been charged with 2nd-degree murder.

Screen Shot 2022-04-01 at 9.45.34 AM
MN News

Man fatally shot by girlfriend's father after breaking in, threatening her

The man in his 30s died in St. Paul Friday morning.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Man says he was pistol-whipped, robbed at gunpoint by trio

The incident allegedly happened in Brooklyn Park early Friday morning.