Man sentenced to life in prison for 2021 murder of girlfriend

A Twin Cities man has been sentenced to life in prison for fatally beating his girlfriend in February 2021.

Timothy Heller, 44, was sentenced on Friday for the murder of Lacy Jo Krube, who was found unresponsive at a residence in St. Paul on Sunday, Feb. 21.

Krube was suffering from two black eyes, multiple lacerations, and extensive swelling on her face, and never regained consciousness after being found by police.

Further investigation determined that the assault had taken place at a home on Brunswick Avenue in Brooklyn Park, where Heller had been allowed to stay by owners who were offering him respite from homelessness during the winter.

They took Krube in as well, but asked them both to leave on Feb. 20. One of the owners later saw Krube with "extensive visible injuries" to her face, with Krube admitting Heller had caused them.

One of the owners fought with Heller after confronting him about it, with Heller fleeing the property. They urged Krube to seek medical help but she instead asked for a ride to stay with friends in St. Paul.

Before she was found unresponsive, Krube was complaining about stomach pain. When interviewed, Heller claimed – unprompted – that another boyfriend had assaulted Krube four weeks earlier, and he had stomped on her stomach.

According to the autopsy, Krube's "most serious injuries were located in her abdominal area," which resulted in a "ruptured stomach" — ultimately leading to her death by acute peritonitis.

Heller will not be eligible for parole from prison for 30 years.

If you know anyone who is affected by domestic violence, you can find more information on services available here, via the Minnesota DPS.

You can also call the Day One Crisis Hotline at 1-866-223-1111, or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or by texting START to 88788.