Man sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for child pornography

A Wright County man has been sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for possession of child pornography.

Alexander John Odegaard, 34, of Otsego, was sentenced to 125 months in prison followed by 15 years of supervised release in U.S. District Court Tuesday.

Odegaard pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography in January.

Last September, an FBI search of Odegaard’s home found at least 34,723 images and 555 videos depicting child pornography, according to court documents.

Among the material was depictions of sexual abuse of prepubescent minors, including children being “physically restrained, whipped, and threatened with fire.” Odegaard was on supervision for a previous child pornography charge at the time of the search.

Odegaard was also ordered to pay $65,000 in restitution, as well as $17,000 to the Amy, Vicky, and Andy Child Pornography fund, and $5,000 to the Domestic Trafficking Victims’ fund as part of his sentence.