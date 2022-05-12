Skip to main content
Wright County man sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for child pornography

Wright County man sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for child pornography

Alexander John Odegaard was sentenced in U.S. District Court Tuesday.

Sherburne County Jail

Alexander John Odegaard was sentenced in U.S. District Court Tuesday.

A Wright County man has been sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for possession of child pornography.

Alexander John Odegaard, 34, of Otsego, was sentenced to 125 months in prison followed by 15 years of supervised release in U.S. District Court Tuesday.

Odegaard pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography in January.

Last September, an FBI search of Odegaard’s home found at least 34,723 images and 555 videos depicting child pornography, according to court documents.

Among the material was depictions of sexual abuse of prepubescent minors, including children being “physically restrained, whipped, and threatened with fire.” Odegaard was on supervision for a previous child pornography charge at the time of the search.

Odegaard was also ordered to pay $65,000 in restitution, as well as $17,000 to the Amy, Vicky, and Andy Child Pornography fund, and $5,000 to the Domestic Trafficking Victims’ fund as part of his sentence. 

Next Up

Alexander Odegaard
MN News

Man sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for child pornography

Alexander John Odegaard was sentenced in U.S. District Court Tuesday.

Screen Shot 2022-05-12 at 12.15.21 PM
MN News

Victim in I-90 crash was storm-chasing meteorologist from Mexico

Martha Llanos Rodriguez died in the wreck on I-90.

Minnesota State Fair - main gate day 2021
MN Lifestyle

Tickets still available for Minnesota State Fair preview event

The five-day Minnesota State Fair taster event, featuring over 30 food and drink vendors, is making its return at the end of the month.

Screen Shot 2022-05-12 at 11.47.44 AM
MN News

Woman critical after boyfriend stabs her in neck at light rail station

The boyfriend of the victim is said to have stabbed her, according to St. Paul Police.

Female wolf illegally killed by poachers within Voyageurs Wolf Project.
Minnesota Life

Female wolf illegally killed in Voyageurs National Park

Researchers for the project said this is the fourth collared wolf that has been illegally killed in the past two years by poachers.

116 E 22nd Ext
Sponsored Story

Gallery: Beautiful English-style home showcases grandeur of an earlier era

Located across Washburn Park and the Minneapolis Institute of Art

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, May 12

Eleven new deaths reported in today's update.

Image from iOS
MN News

Storm fells tree in Coon Rapids, splitting house in two

The family was reportedly in the basement at the time.

ambulance
WI News

2-year-old dies in farming accident in western Wisconsin

The child was run over by farm equipment, according to the sheriff.

Screen Shot 2022-05-12 at 8.06.57 AM
MN News

One killed, four injured in I-90 crash after power line falls

The crash occurred just before 6 p.m.

storm, severe, shelf cloud
MN Weather

Another bout of severe storms expected across MN

More nasty storms could spawn tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds.

Screen Shot 2022-05-12 at 6.59.33 AM
MN Weather

Storms leave wreckage, flooding, tens of thousands without power

Record levels of rain and 80 mph winds caused havoc in the metro.

Related

Jail handcuffs arrest
MN News

Thief River Falls man sentenced to 45 year in prison for child pornography

Benjamin Roggenbuck pleaded guilty in September.

Ryan Feine
MN News

Minnesota man sentenced in 'horrendous' child pornography case

The 35-year-old will serve 38 years in prison.

Jail handcuffs arrest
MN News

Fugitive who fled MN to North Carolina convicted of child porn charges

John Wayne Drysdale, 69, was sentenced in U.S. District Court Friday.

Wells Fargo
MN News

Wayzata man gets prison for arson of Wells Fargo during riots

Marc Bell Gonzales was sentenced in U.S. District Court Wednesday.

Pixabay - gavel court
MN News

Eden Prairie man sentenced to 10 years in prison for illegal firearm possession

Damien Lashaun Nelson had others purchase firearms for him illegally between June and October of last year.

u.s. attorney's office
MN News

MN man who produced child pornography sentenced to 15 years in prison

He was also charged and convicted in Dakota County Court.

court gavel
MN News

Convicted sex offender found guilty of possessing child pornography

He was found in possession of a tablet with 3,000 images and videos on it.

Pixabay - laptop computer dark screen
MN News

19 years in prison for Plymouth man who produced child porn

He used Instagram and other programs to exploit minors.