Man sentenced to over 6 years for sexual assault of 'helpless' victim

Mainza Malambo was convicted for two counts of criminal sexual conduct.

Mainza Malambo was convicted for two counts of criminal sexual conduct.

A man was sentenced to more than six years in prison in Hennepin County court after he sexually assaulted the same victim twice last year.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced Monday that Mainza Malambo, 27, has been sentenced to 76 months in prison. He was found guilty of two counts of criminal sexual conduct after a week-long trial.

The case was prosecuted by Freeman’s office under new criminal sexual conduct laws passed during the 2021 state legislative session.

On Sep. 25 of last year, Malambo assaulted the victim twice in the early morning. One of the assaults took place while the victim was "physically helpless," according to evidence presented in trial.

“Being a victim of sexual assault has affected my entire life,” the victim said at the sentencing.

“However, the fact that we are here today shows me that justice has been served ... I feel protected.”

"I want to thank our prosecution team for their hard work in obtaining this guilty verdict," Freeman said in a statement.

"Cases like this are the reason we fought so hard for changes to our criminal sexual conduct laws at the legislature. We will continue to fight to protect victims of sexual assault."

In 2016, Malambo, who was 21 and a member of the Minnesota National Guard at the time, was charged with sexually assaulting a woman at a downtown Minneapolis bar, according to WCCO

