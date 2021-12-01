Man seriously hurt in crash with school bus in St. Louis County

A man was airlifted to the hospital after crashing into a school bus in St. Louis County Tuesday evening. No kids were hurt.

The Minnesota State Patrol's report says a 68-year-old Duluth man was driving a van south on Highway 53 near Caribou Lake Road in Grand Lake Township around 5:28 p.m. when he T-boned a school bus that was crossing the highway.

The Blue Bird bus was traveling southbound on Caribou Lake Road crossing Highway 53 — the bus driver pulled out across the southbound lanes of the highway, failing to yield to the oncoming van, the State Patrol said. The van crashed into the right-center of the bus.

The Duluth man who was driving the van suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to Essentia Hospital in Duluth, the St. Louis County Rescue Squad says.

There were four kids on the school bus — three 7-year-olds and one 8-year-old — who were all unharmed. The 62-year-old Duluth man who was driving the bus was also not injured, the State Patrol said.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.