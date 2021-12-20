Man seriously wounded in small town Minnesota shooting

Law enforcement in Blue Earth County are searching for a suspect after a shooting seriously injured one person Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 100 block of 4th Avenue Southeast in Mapleton at around 10:13 a.m., according to the Mapleton Police Department.

A 50-year-old man was identified as the victim, having been shot multiple times. He was conscious and transported to the hospital with “serious injuries.”

Multiple other people were present at the time of the incident. Investigators are currently working to identify the suspect.

The incident remains under investigation by the Mapleton Police Department, the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Officials do not believe it presents an ongoing public threat.

Mapleton is a town of about 1,750 residents, located south of Mankato.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.