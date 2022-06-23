Skip to main content
Man severely burned in house fire near Duluth

Man severely burned in house fire near Duluth

The burn victim was airlifted to Minneapolis for advanced care.

Greg Jordan/Flickr

The burn victim was airlifted to Minneapolis for advanced care.

A 33-year-old man is in critical condition after being severely burned in a house fire near Duluth on Wednesday. 

The fire broke out around 6:30 p.m. about 10 miles northwest of downtown Duluth at a Rice Lake residence in the 3900 block of W. Tischer Road.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, two residents of the property were in the detached garage when they saw black smoke coming from the main residence. 

On the back deck, they found 33-year-old Myles Summers lying down with what appeared to be severe burns throughout his body. 

They moved Summers to the backyard as the fire engulfed much of the home. 

The Rice Lake Fire Department put out the flames and Summers was transported by ambulance to a local hospital before being airlifted to the Hennepin County Medical Center for advanced care. 

"The area of origin is believed to be the bedroom, where the adult male was residing," the Sheriff's Office stated. "The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation; however, it is not believed to be suspicious in nature."

As of Thursday morning, Summers remains in critical condition. 

Next Up

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, June 23

The number of Minnesotans up to date on their vaccine has dropped, largely due to kids 6 months to 4 years now eligible in the data.

Fire
MN News

Man severely burned in house fire near Duluth

The burn victim was airlifted to Minneapolis for advanced care.

paraglider-4252184_1280
MN News

Paraglider airlifted to hospital after winds cause crash

Winds impacted the paraglider's ascent.

ambulance
MN News

Woman, 29, dies in two-vehicle crash south of Mora

The crash occurred in Brunswick Township just after 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Screen Shot 2022-06-23 at 9.29.21 AM
MN News

Man turns self in after attempted kidnapping at McDonald's

Police said the suspect turned himself in due to pressure from concerned citizens.

Jason DeRusha
TV, Movies and The Arts

After 19 years, Jason DeRusha signs off at WCCO-TV

"In some ways this is not good-bye," he said.

storm, radar, severe weather
MN Weather

Severe storms possible next two nights in Minnesota

The better chance for severe weather is Friday night.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Standoff in St. Michael ends with suspect shot, airlifted

The two-day standoff ended at some point Wednesday evening.

police tape
MN News

Standoff in St. Michael continues late Wednesday afternoon

Communication with the suspect is "sporadic at best," according to Wright County Sheriff Sean Deringer.

police lights
MN News

Body found under tarp in rural Olmsted County

The deceased woman had been reported missing earlier this month.

Pixabay - black bear
MN News

Charges: Man baited trophy-sized bear with donuts, killed it

The man told authorities be bought a hunting license weeks later to cover the out-of-season killing.

image
MN Food & Drink

Afro Deli opens new location in Cedar-Riverside

The restaurant is known for its fresh, fusion dishes.

Related

MN News

Man dies after being severely burned in grass fire

The fire happened near a lake northeast of Sauk Centre.

duluth fire
MN News

Squatters were camping at condemned Duluth home prior to fire

The fire that caused $70,000 worth of damage was said to be accidental.

Frazee Fire Department
MN News

Man severely burned, 2 dogs die in west-central MN fire

The fire was reported just after 8:20 p.m. Monday.

fire pixabay stock
MN News

House explosion kills 1, severely injures another

The sheriff's office described the home as "completely destroyed."

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Sheriff's deputy shoots, injures man following pursuit in Duluth

The man who was shot was on an ATV with another man, who wasn't injured.

Chisholm Shooting
MN News

Authorities ID man shot dead by police in Chisholm, officers who fired

The Minnesota BCA claims that the 38-year-old came out of a house with knives in his hand.

Screen Shot 2022-04-14 at 3.12.30 PM
MN News

Man shot in both legs is found 'limping along shoulder' of I-35

The victim didn't cooperate with authorities, according to the sheriff's office.

MN News

Man dies, woman and 2 teens escape house fire in Andover

The teenagers were taken to a hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.