Man severely burned in house fire near Duluth

A 33-year-old man is in critical condition after being severely burned in a house fire near Duluth on Wednesday.

The fire broke out around 6:30 p.m. about 10 miles northwest of downtown Duluth at a Rice Lake residence in the 3900 block of W. Tischer Road.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, two residents of the property were in the detached garage when they saw black smoke coming from the main residence.

On the back deck, they found 33-year-old Myles Summers lying down with what appeared to be severe burns throughout his body.

They moved Summers to the backyard as the fire engulfed much of the home.

The Rice Lake Fire Department put out the flames and Summers was transported by ambulance to a local hospital before being airlifted to the Hennepin County Medical Center for advanced care.

"The area of origin is believed to be the bedroom, where the adult male was residing," the Sheriff's Office stated. "The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation; however, it is not believed to be suspicious in nature."

As of Thursday morning, Summers remains in critical condition.