September 27, 2021
Man shot after argument turns physical in downtown St. Cloud
Police are investigating whether the shooting is connected to two other incidents in the city.
St. Cloud Police Department

A 32-year-old man was hurt in a shooting following an altercation with other men in downtown St. Cloud early Sunday morning. 

St. Cloud PD says its officers were called to the 300 block of 6th Avenue South at 2:33 a.m. on Sept. 26, where they found the victim with a gunshot wound to his upper torso. 

He was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Police believe the victim was with two friends when they got into a verbal argument that turned physical with two or three unknown men. 

During the altercation, one of the suspects shot the victim, and then the suspect group got into a vehicle and left before police arrived.

Police are also investigating whether two previous shootings are connected to this incident. 

That's because just prior to the shooting, police in the downtown area heard gunshots on the 600 block of 1st Street South and then in an "unknown area" south of Highway 23. 

Officers didn't find any damage or victims from either area.

Police say this is an "active investigation" and anyone with information on any of the incidents is asked to call the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200 or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301. People can also submit tips online here.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

