Man shot and killed in north Minneapolis on Halloween

Gunfire in Minneapolis Sunday afternoon resulted in the city's 79th homicide of the year.

Minneapolis police were notified of the shooting via ShotSpotter at 1:18 p.m. in the area of the 3600 block of North Fremont Avenue on the city's North Side. Soon after the report, a man suffering from a gunshot wound arrived at North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale

The victim, who has not been identified, died at the hospital.

Police confirmed that the victim was shot in the area where the ShotSpotter was triggered. Police also believe shooting was an isolated incident because the victim and shooter knew each other, though no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact CrimeStoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477, or by filing a tip online at CrimeStoppersMN.org.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.