Skip to main content
November 1, 2021
Man shot and killed in north Minneapolis on Halloween
Publish date:

Man shot and killed in north Minneapolis on Halloween

Police believe it was an isolated incident.
Author:

Chad Davis, Flickr

Gunfire in Minneapolis Sunday afternoon resulted in the city's 79th homicide of the year. 

Minneapolis police were notified of the shooting via ShotSpotter at 1:18 p.m. in the area of the 3600 block of North Fremont Avenue on the city's North Side. Soon after the report, a man suffering from a gunshot wound arrived at North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale

The victim, who has not been identified, died at the hospital. 

Police confirmed that the victim was shot in the area where the ShotSpotter was triggered. Police also believe shooting was an isolated incident because the victim and shooter knew each other, though no arrests have been made. 

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact CrimeStoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477, or by filing a tip online at CrimeStoppersMN.org.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

Flickr - Minneapolis police squad - Chad Davis
MN News

Man shot and killed in north Minneapolis on Halloween

Police believe it was an isolated incident.

high school football
MN Sports

Here are all of the high school football section championship matchups

It's championship week in prep football.

Justin Jefferson
MN Vikings

Vikings vs. Cowboys: 5 things you can count on

Can the Vikings get a primetime win over the Cowboys?

Officer Tim Brown
MN News

West Fargo police officer suffers heart attack after arresting suspects

The officer collapsed and was unresponsive at the jail.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Six carjackings reported in one evening in Minneapolis

This comes amid a wave of carjackings across the Twin Cities.

Northeast Middle School
MN News

Middle school students stage walkout over teacher allegedly using n-word

A petition is seeking her firing.

northern lights
Minnesota Life

The northern lights were a massive bust in MN. What happened?

Anyone else sleep in their car for the chance to see the lights? You got nothing.

Kirill Kaprizov / Minnesota Wild
MN Wild

Wild's issues snowball in Colorado

The Avalanche handed the Wild their second straight defeat.

Malik Beasley
MN Timberwolves

Beasley gets hot but Wolves squander fast start vs. Nuggets

Minnesota built a 14-point lead in the first half but couldn't finish off the Nuggets.

jason beckman booking photo June 22 2021
MN News

Man who fatally shot longtime St. Cloud professor sentenced

Prior to the shooting, the suspect had knocked on the professor's door asking for help.

Gopher Football
MN Gophers

Gophers move into first place in Big Ten West

Minnesota demolished Northwestern thanks to another strong effort on the ground.

32379470557_479043c343_k
MN News

Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan tests positive for COVID-19

Flanagan announced Saturday she's been diagnosed with a breakthrough case of the virus.

Related

minneapolis police
MN News

Woman killed, man critical after shooting north Minneapolis

It's at least the 38th homicide in Minneapolis in 2021.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Police say man shot dead after dispute in north Minneapolis

The shooting happened at a residence along North Dupont Avenue.

police lights
MN News

Man found shot to death after confrontation in north Minneapolis

Police are now looking for suspects.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Teenage girl and man dead after shootings in Minneapolis, Columbia Heights

The homicides happened less than an hour apart Monday night.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Man dies hours after being shot in north Minneapolis

The victim, in his 20s, died after being shot Sunday night.

police lights
MN News

Investigation underway after man shot to death in north Minneapolis

This follows a rash of gun violence in the Twin Cities the night before.

Super USA - minneapolis shooting
MN News

17-year-old fatally shot outside convenience store in north Minneapolis

It's the city's 59th homicide of 2020.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Man dies after shooting near West Broadway in north Minneapolis

The victim was shot multiple times Thursday evening.