Man shot by police in Forest Lake dies from injuries

The man shot by police in Forest Lake on Sunday has died from his injuries.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has confirmed that Bradley George Erickson, 47, of Forest Lake, died at Hennepin County Medical Center on Wednesday.

He had been airlifted to a hospital after he was shot by officers following a brief pursuit Sunday afternoon.

The officers involved in the shooting have been identified as Forest Lake Police Officers Jonathan Glader and Matthew Smiths, 16- and 17-year veterans respectively, and Washington County Deputy Greg Reiter, who has been in law enforcement for 26 years.

Police had been called to a property in Forest Lake with the 911 caller saying a man who had an active Order for Protection against him arrived at their home.

The caller said the man "was armed with a gun and was threatening the caller and made statements to threaten arriving law enforcement officers."

Fleeing when police arrived, the man was stopped by officers following a PIT maneuver on the 7000 block of North Shore Trail.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office: "The male presented a threat to officers and shots were fired. Officers rendered first aid to the male until paramedics arrived."

Parts of the shooting were recorded on bodycams. The officers who opened fire are on standard administrative leave while the BCA investigates.

It was one of two fatal police shootings on Sunday. Later in the day, a man was shot during a confrontation with police at a liquor store in Mounds View.

