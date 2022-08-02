Skip to main content
Man shot by security officer in Brooklyn Park dies

Man shot by security officer in Brooklyn Park dies

The incident happened shortly before midnight Monday.

Huntington Place Apartments in the 5800 block of 73rd Ave. in Brooklyn Park, Minn. Courtesy of Google Streetview.

The incident happened shortly before midnight Monday.

A 62-year-old man shot by a private security officer at an apartment complex in Brooklyn Park late Monday night has died, according to police. 

The Brooklyn Park Police Department said preliminary information in the homicide investigation indicates the security officer fired his weapon after a man, who was attempting to stab a woman, refused to drop his knife. 

The incident happened around 11:40 p.m. at Huntington Place apartments in the 5800 block of 73th Ave, according to police. 

Officers attempted life-saving medical care, but the man later died at the hospital. 

The officer is employed with North Dakota-based 10-Code Security, police said. 

"The involved security officer is fully cooperating with the investigation," police stated Tuesday, adding the 62-year-old man and the woman involved in the stabbing incident were in a relationship. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

