Skip to main content
Man shot dead by family member inside Minneapolis home

Man shot dead by family member inside Minneapolis home

The family member is being held.

Tony Webster, Flickr

The family member is being held.

A man died after police say he was shot by a family member in Minneapolis Thursday night. It marks the 29th death investigated as a homicide in Minneapolis this year. 

Police were alerted to the incident by "a male screaming for help" on the 2000 block of James Avenue North shortly before midnight.

When they got to the scene, they found a man unconscious with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He died at the scene despite the efforts of paramedics.

Per MPD: "Preliminary information indicates that the deceased male was shot by a family member inside a residence."

The family member has been detained while investigators determine that happened.

The victim's name will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner in the coming days. 

Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-04-29 at 8.43.25 AM
MN News

Robbsindale man sentenced to 40 years for ex-girlfriend's murder

Erik Eggleston, 40, was sentenced in Hennepin County court Thursday.

pexels bar face mask covid
MN Coronavirus

COVID: Minneapolis recommending masks, 2 counties with 'high transmission'

The Minneapolis Health Department says it's seen another uptick in COVID spread and hospitalizations.

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

Man shot dead by family member inside Minneapolis home

The family member is being held.

minnesota bureau of criminal apprehension - bca
MN News

Police fatally shoot male in Bowlus, Minnesota

It happened during an attempted traffic stop.

Fire, firefighters
MN News

Charges: Witnesses watched as Blaine man set house on fire

The home was unoccupied at the time of the blaze and no injuries were reported.

unnamed
MN Travel

Condor bringing back seasonal flights between MSP and Germany

The German charter airline will resume its service between the Twin Cities and Frankfurt.

National Loon Center
Minnesota Life

Look inside the National Loon Center planned for Crosslake, MN

The three-story center is designed to show visitors life from a loons' point-of-view.

Minnetonka High School
Minnesota Life

Report ranks best schools in Minnesota; 7 are top-500 nationally

We've listed the top 50 public schools in Minnesota, based on the publishers' rankings.

ATV
MN News

Isanti man killed in ATV rollover crash in Wisconsin

The Wisconsin DNR and Polk County Sheriff's Office are investigating the crash.

mitchell ottinger
MN News

Former sub teacher gets 40 years for 'sextortion' scheme targeting minors

The man's scheme targeted at least 23 children.

kid hospital doctor
WI News

WI child dies of suspected 'unusual' hepatitis; unexplained cases growing globally

If confirmed, the Wisconsin child's death will be the first in the U.S. tied to the mysterious wave of cases.

Lake Nokomis
MN Weather

Why Minnesota's cool spring is a good indicator for a hot summer

Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard explains why our cool spring means there's a good chance Minnesota has a hot summer.

Related

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

Man dead, woman critical after double shooting in Minneapolis apartment

The woman, in her 20s, suffered "potentially life-threatening injuries."

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

Man fatally shot in Minneapolis, the city's first homicide of 2022

The shooting was reported in south Minneapolis Saturday evening.

Ambulance Hennepin Healthcare
MN News

10-year-old dies after being shot in chest in downtown apartment

The boy was in the apartment with another child family member.

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

2 in critical condition after shooting in Minneapolis' Cedar-Riverside

It came after reports of shots fired in a parking lot.

Screen Shot 2022-04-21 at 7.44.11 AM
MN News

Woman critical after being shot outside family support center in Minneapolis

The shooting was reported around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Screen Shot 2022-04-18 at 3.17.28 PM
MN News

Authorities ID 10-year-old boy shot dead in Minneapolis apartment

It's still not clear if the shot was accidental or intentional.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Man shot dead during alleged forced entry in south Minneapolis

The shooting was reported in the early hours of Saturday near 38th and Grand.

MN News

Man shot dead by police after taking family hostage in Cottage Grove

He car-jacked two vehicles before taking a family hostage.