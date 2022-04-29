Man shot dead by family member inside Minneapolis home

A man died after police say he was shot by a family member in Minneapolis Thursday night. It marks the 29th death investigated as a homicide in Minneapolis this year.

Police were alerted to the incident by "a male screaming for help" on the 2000 block of James Avenue North shortly before midnight.

When they got to the scene, they found a man unconscious with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He died at the scene despite the efforts of paramedics.

Per MPD: "Preliminary information indicates that the deceased male was shot by a family member inside a residence."

The family member has been detained while investigators determine that happened.

The victim's name will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner in the coming days.

Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.