Man shot dead during alleged forced entry in south Minneapolis

A man died after being shot in south Minneapolis early Saturday morning.

The Minneapolis Police Department says it received a report of a person with a gun on the 3800 block of Grand Avenue South at 3:08 a.m.

Further information from the caller stated that a shooting had happened, with officers arriving to find a man unresponsive having suffered gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

An MPD statement said that the man had allegedly violated a restraining order and forced entry to a property, before assaulting a person inside.

"During the assault shots were fired and the male was struck," MPD said, noting there were other people inside at the time.

At this point no arrests have been made. The man's identity will be released at a later date.

This is the 4th homicide in Minneapolis so far this year.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.