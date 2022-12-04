Skip to main content
Man shot dead inside Minneapolis bar Saturday night

The shooting happened after 11:30 p.m.

A man was fatally shot inside The Spring Street Tavern in Minneapolis late Saturday night. 

According to police, there was an altercation inside the bar around 11:38 p.m. between a man in his 30s and someone he knew. The fight escalated to gunfire, with the man in his 30s suffering "at least one life-threatening gunshot wound."

"Despite all life-saving efforts, the injured male died at the scene," MPD said. 

The suspect, a man in his 40s, was held by witnesses at scene until police arrived. He was then taken to Hennepin Healthcare to treat injuries he sustained before officers arrived and will be booked into jail once he's released. 

The killing marks the 75th death reported as a homicide in Minneapolis this year. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

