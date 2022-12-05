Man shot dead inside Minneapolis tavern is identified

Charges have yet to be filed against the suspect arrested in the fatal shooting of a man inside a Minneapolis bar Saturday night.

The suspect was held by witnesses at the scene until police arrived and arrested him after 37-year-old Kenneth T. Rodriguez was shot inside The Spring Street Tavern, at 355 Monroe St. NE.

According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office, Rodriguez, of Minneapolis, was shot in the chest and was pronounced dead at 11:37 p.m. His death marks the 75th homicide of the year in Minneapolis.

Minneapolis police said there was an altercation inside the bar between Rodriguez and someone he knew, which ended with the fatal gunshot.

According to jail records, a 42-year-old Minneapolis man was booked into the Hennepin County Jail at 9:05 a.m. Sunday for probable cause murder and for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

It's unclear what led to the fight between Rodriguez and the suspect.