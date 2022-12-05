Skip to main content
Man shot dead inside Minneapolis tavern is identified as 37-year-old

Man shot dead inside Minneapolis tavern is identified as 37-year-old

The suspect is being held on probable cause murder.

Google

The suspect is being held on probable cause murder.

Charges have yet to be filed against the suspect arrested in the fatal shooting of a man inside a Minneapolis bar Saturday night. 

The suspect was held by witnesses at the scene until police arrived and arrested him after 37-year-old Kenneth T. Rodriguez was shot inside The Spring Street Tavern, at 355 Monroe St. NE. 

According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office, Rodriguez, of Minneapolis, was shot in the chest and was pronounced dead at 11:37 p.m. His death marks the 75th homicide of the year in Minneapolis. 

Minneapolis police said there was an altercation inside the bar between Rodriguez and someone he knew, which ended with the fatal gunshot. 

According to jail records, a 42-year-old Minneapolis man was booked into the Hennepin County Jail at 9:05 a.m. Sunday for probable cause murder and for being a felon in possession of a firearm. 

It's unclear what led to the fight between Rodriguez and the suspect. 

Next Up

Spring Street Tavern
MN News

Man shot dead inside Minneapolis tavern is identified

The suspect is being held on probable cause murder.

Red Hot Chili Peppers
MN Music and Radio

Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Strokes to play U.S. Bank Stadium in 2023

The Strokes will provide support along with King Princess.

Mall of America exterior Tyler Vigen Wikimedia COmmons
MN News

Settlement reached between MOA, family of boy thrown from balcony

The boy suffered multiple injuries that required several surgeries.

Pixabay - police crime tape do not cross stock
MN News

Body found in burned out car near Bird Island

The Renville County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

KeeferCourt
MN Food & Drink

Minneapolis bakery to close its doors after nearly 40 years in business

The Chinese restaurant will officially close on Dec. 31.

Screen Shot 2022-12-04 at 8.43.56 PM
MN Lifestyle

Iowa DOT channels 'Christmas Vacation' for its winter driving warnings

Gritter's full!

money hundred dollar bills
MN News

Chanhassen psychologist pleads guilty to $550K billing fraud

Charles Howard Jorenby, 57, pleaded guilty to one count of healthcare fraud in U.S. District Court late last month.

police lights squad car
MN News

Charges: Coon Rapids man had 25 pounds of cocaine from Mexico

Luis Javier Avila-Lopez, 38, was arrested after law enforcement seized the cocaine earlier this year.

Screen Shot 2022-12-04 at 9.16.52 AM
MN News

Responding to Twitter release, former Minnesota GOP candidate calls for 'bullets'

It was in response to a thread on Twitter concerning the social media giant's moderation efforts regarding political issues.

snow
MN Weather

NWS: 'Safe to say' more active weather is ahead

Three rounds of light snow around Minnesota before more substantial precipitation becomes a possibility.

Spring Street Tavern
MN News

Man shot dead inside Minneapolis bar Saturday night

The shooting happened after 11:30 p.m.

7F060B54-5776-4E1A-A42C-F36C22FAF493
MN News

Hero dad who stopped carjacker who fled with his kids identified

A GoFundMe has been set up to support Derek Gotchie and his family following the incident.

Related

Spring Street Tavern
MN News

Man shot dead inside Minneapolis bar Saturday night

The shooting happened after 11:30 p.m.

Screen Shot 2022-09-27 at 11.19.05 AM
MN News

Man found shot dead on south Minneapolis sidewalk

The victim was found dead on a sidewalk in the Bryant neighborhood.

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

Man fatally shot in the arm in Minneapolis is identified

The victim has been identified as a 41-year-old Columbia Heights man.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Man fatally shot inside tent in south Minneapolis

It was the second homicide of the day in Minneapolis.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Woman fatally shot in RV in north Minneapolis is identified

Taleen Rochelle Tanna, 42, was shot in an RV on June 14 at around 10 a.m.

Screen Shot 2022-04-24 at 8.35.23 AM
MN News

Duo surrenders with 'hands raised' after deadly shooting, standoff

Negotiators were able to get the "potential suspects" to surrender peacefully.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Death of man found inside Minneapolis apartment ruled homicide

Anyone with information about the killing is asked to call 1-800-222-8477.

Screen Shot 2022-08-21 at 10.16.08 AM
MN News

Man critical after being shot during street robbery in Minneapolis

The shooting occurred Friday afternoon on the 2200 block of 10th Avenue South.