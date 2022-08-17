Las Vegas man identified as victim killed near 38th and Chicago

Skip to main content
The 25-year-old died at the scene Sunday afternoon.

The man who died after being shot near 38th and Chicago in south Minneapolis, also known as George Floyd Square, has been identified.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office says that Aaron James Rodgers, 25, of Las Vegas, died after being found lying near the intersection just before 1 p.m. Sunday.

A second man, also in his 20s, was found in an alleyway southwest of the intersection. He had been shot and then ran into the alley, where he collapsed, police said.

Rodgers died at Hennepin County Medical Center about 30 minutes after he was found. The other victim was left in a life-threatening condition.

There have been no arrests made at this time. Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477), or submit tips online at CrimeStoppersMN.org.

