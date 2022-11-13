Skip to main content
Man shot dead near loading dock in St. Paul

The victim was found just after 2 a.m. Sunday.

Homicide detectives are working a new case in St. Paul after a man was found dead on the 200 block of W. 9th St. Sunday morning. 

Saint Paul PD was alerted to a man lying nearing a loading dock around 2:07 a.m., with medics finding he had been shot in the upper body. He wasn't breathing and was unresponsive, and ultimately confirmed dead at the scene. 

"At this time, the circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation, and no arrests have been made. Investigators ask anyone with information to call 651- 266-5650," police announced in a press release.

The victim's identity will be revealed following an autopsy. 

The homicide marks the 33rd in St. Paul this year. 

