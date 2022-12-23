Skip to main content
Man shot dead on Nicollet Avenue in Minneapolis identified

No arrests have been made in the case.

E 24th Street and Nicollet Avenue in fall 2022. Pic: Google Streetview

A 31-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting on Nicollet Avenue in Minneapolis on Wednesday.

Derrick Luke Harding-Reyes died from a gunshot wound to the head near the intersection of 24th Street E. and Nicollet Avenue S. — at the north end of the Eat Street area — at about 12:49 p.m., according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

Harding-Reyes died at the scene despite lifesaving efforts. No arrests have been made, but police say they believe he was shot by "someone known to him."

It marked the 79th homicide of the year in Minneapolis.

Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

