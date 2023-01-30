Skip to main content
Man shot in both feet after interrupting vehicle break-in in St. Paul

The incident happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday.

The incident happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday.

Suspects who were breaking into a vehicle in St. Paul on Saturday night wound up shooting man in both of his feet when the man tried to stop them. 

According to St. Paul police, the incident happened around 9:45 p.m. on the 1000 block of Duluth Street, with officers arriving at the scene to find the man suffering from gunshot wounds to both feet. He was taken to the hospital for care. 

Police say the victim heard glass breaking and was shot when he interrupted the suspects breaking into the vehicle. 

The suspects were gone from the scene by the time police arrived. No arrests have been announced. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

