Man shot in both legs is found 'limping along shoulder' of I-35

One person is facing charges and two others have been arrested in connection an incident near Duluth in which a man was found limping along Interstate 35 with gunshot wounds to both of his legs.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, a man was located "limping on the shoulder" off of I-35 just north of Midway Road at about 1:18 p.m. on Sunday, April 10. Deputies found that the man had been shot in both legs, though the victim was "reluctant to provide details" about what led to him being shot.

Investigators were able to determine that the shooting happened at the intersection of Ormsby Road and Thompson Hill Road in Midway Township, where they found six .45 caliber shell casings and one unspent .45 caliber bullet.

The investigation led them near the Spirit Mountain campground, where more evidence was found along with an abandoned vehicle. More evidence was documented Tuesday and Wednesday, ultimately leading investigators to two persons of interest, whom they believe were picked up by a third party near Spirit Mountain.

The persons of interest were arrested just after 2:20 p.m. Wednesday, followed by the discovery of a gun near Spirit Mountain that authorities believe was used in the shooting.

Deputies then arrested a 31-year-old man while conducting a search warrant at a residence in Carlton County. He was booked into the St. Louis County Jail on suspicion of second-degree assault and second-degree attempted murder.

Bring Me The News does not typically name suspects until formal charges are filed.

The man who was shot in his legs was treated at Essentia Health in Duluth and released. The sheriff's office says its entire investigation was completed despite no cooperation from the victim.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.