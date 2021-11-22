Man shot in group hunting accident in southern Minnesota

A hunter was shot in the leg during a deer drive in southeastern Minnesota at the weekend.

The incident happened just before 5 p.m. Saturday in an area near County Road 24 and 65th Street Northeast in Viola Township, which is a rural area northeast of Rochester in Olmsted County.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said a man was among a group of around a dozen hunters doing a deer drive when he was shot in the calf.

The sheriff's office said approximately 48 shots were fired during the deer drive, though it's unclear which hunter's shot struck the man.

According to KAAL-TV, the victim finished field dressing a deer before going home, at which point his wife took him to the hospital.

The DNR is investigating the accident.

A deer drive is a common hunting method in which a group of hunters spread out and get deer to leave their cover. But according to Hunter-Ed.com, deer drives of more than six or seven people should be avoided "because of increased risks."

According to DNR data, there were 11 accidental hunting incidents in 2020, with zero fatalities. None of the 12 hunting firearm accidents were fatal in 2019, but three people died in hunting accidents in 2018.

Earlier this year a Meeker County man had to have his leg amputated after his gun discharged while he was climbing a tree stand.