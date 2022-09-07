Skip to main content
Man shot in nose during I-94 road rage incident near St. Cloud

A Michigan man has been arrested.

Stearns County Sheriff's Office, Facebook

A man has been arrested in connection with a road rage incident on I-94 in Stearns County Tuesday evening.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says it received a 911 call at 7:40 p.m. from a driver on westbound I-94 who said another driver had fired at and hit his vehicle near mile marker 154 – between St. Joseph and Avon.

It sparked a major response from multiple law enforcement agencies, with police speaking with the victim at his nearby home and found he had a gunshot wound to the tip of his nose.

They found the suspect vehicle, a black 2010 Ford Escape, near the westbound Melrose exit, and arrested the driver – a 23-year-old man from Inkster, Michigan.

Per the sheriff's office:

"The investigation determined that a driving dispute took place between Woods, in the Ford Escape, and the caller, in a 2012 grey Volkswagen GTI, while westbound on Interstate 94. At one point during the dispute and while the vehicles were still westbound, Woods allegedly fired a handgun from the Ford Escape striking the other male in Volkswagen GTI."

The suspect is being held on probable cause 2nd-degree assault charges. No official charges have been filed yet.

