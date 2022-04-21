Man shot in south Minneapolis Sunday dies from injuries

The shooting occurred on the 2900 Block of 14th Avenue South.

A man shot in the Phillips neighborhood in Minneapolis early Sunday morning has died.

Minneapolis Police Department says officers were called to a shooting on the 2900 Block of 14th Avenue South just after 12:30 a.m., where a person was reportedly lying in the street.

At the scene, officers found a 45-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was treated by paramedics before he was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center.

A preliminary investigation found that at least one shot was fired from a vehicle before it fled the scene.

An update from MPD states that the man died Wednesday. His identity has not yet been released.

No arrests have been made yet in connection with the incident.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.