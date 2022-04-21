Man shot in south Minneapolis Sunday dies from injuries

Skip to main content

Man shot in south Minneapolis Sunday morning dies in the hospital

The shooting occurred on the 2900 Block of 14th Avenue South.
police tape, crime scene

A man shot in the Phillips neighborhood in Minneapolis early Sunday morning has died.

Minneapolis Police Department says officers were called to a shooting on the 2900 Block of 14th Avenue South just after 12:30 a.m., where a person was reportedly lying in the street.

At the scene, officers found a 45-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was treated by paramedics before he was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center.

A preliminary investigation found that at least one shot was fired from a vehicle before it fled the scene.

An update from MPD states that the man died Wednesday. His identity has not yet been released.

No arrests have been made yet in connection with the incident. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

Sephora at Kohls
MN Shopping

10 Minnesota Kohl's stores to get Sephora 'shop-in-shops' this year

Seven Minnesota locations got the new Sephora experiences last year.

movies in the parks
Places to Go

Check out the 'Movies in the Park' schedule in Minneapolis

Screenings get underway in June and last into September.

715 East 12th Street Duluth
MN News

Details start to emerge of 5 deaths that have left Duluth in shock

The mayor and city council president are among those who have spoken following Wednesday's shocking discovery.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, April 21

More than 1,000 new cases for the first time in over two months.

Marijuana, cannabis
MN News

Minnesota DFL'ers use 4/20 to call for marijuana legalization

Democrats use unofficial holiday to say: #LegalizeMN.

Mary Lucia
MN Music and Radio

Mary Lucia: Current exit came after attempts 'to effect positive change' at company

The Current DJ revealed more details about her departure ahead of her final show Thursday.

storm, lightning
MN Weather

Severe weather threat for Minnesota Friday night and Saturday

There's a chance storms don't develop, but if they do they could be severe.

Screen Shot 2022-04-21 at 9.24.37 AM
MN Shopping

Faribault Mill opens new location at 50th and France

The new location is meant to replace the company's old store in Linden Hills.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Man shot in south Minneapolis Sunday dies from injuries

The shooting occurred on the 2900 Block of 14th Avenue South.

Screen Shot 2022-04-21 at 7.44.11 AM
MN News

Woman critical after being shot outside family support center in Minneapolis

The shooting was reported around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

43777331302_b9c424562a_k
MN News

Body recovered from Mississippi River near Hastings

Photo: U.S. Lock and Dam #2 on the Mississippi River in Hastings.

Screen Shot 2022-04-20 at 5.45.00 PM
MN News

5 people, dog found dead inside Duluth home

Police were led to the home after a welfare check in Hermantown came up empty.

Related

Screen Shot 2021-11-18 at 8.20.41 AM
MN News

Man dies after shooting in downtown Minneapolis

The shooting was reported on the 1200 block of 7th Street South.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Dispute leads to deadly shooting in south Minneapolis

Minneapolis police responded to reports of a shooting early Thursday morning.

police lights
MN News

Police: One shot dead after fight in north Minneapolis

The shooting occurred on the 2900 block of Girard Avenue North.

FLickr - crime scene tape do not crozz
MN News

2 men die in separate shootings in Minneapolis

In both incidents, police believe there were disputes prior to the shootings.

Minneapolis police
MN News

St. Cloud 27-year-old ID'd as victim of homicide near U of M

The shooting, which also injured two others, occurred Thursday near the 500 block of 15th Avenue South.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Man dies hours after being shot in apparent robbery attempt in Minneapolis

The incident happened in Uptown Sunday night.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Man dies weeks after being shot in downtown Minneapolis

Phabreece Lashan Gibson was shot on June 25 on the 500 block of Hennepin Avenue.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Victim shot near Children's hospital in south Minneapolis dies

The shooting happened on the block that borders Children's Minnesota.