Man shot in stomach after argument in St. Cloud

A Minneapolis man is in a stable condition after he was shot in the stomach during an argument at an apartment in St. Cloud.

St. Cloud PD says the incident was reported just before 10 p.m. Saturday at an apartment in the 1400 Block of 9th Avenue South, with the 31-year-old victim calling 911 to say he had been shot.

The man was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with serious injuries, but he is listed as being in a stable condition.

The suspect, a 31-year-old St. Cloud man, was arrested at the scene.

The victim was reportedly visiting the suspect's apartment, "at which time they got into an argument which led to a physical altercation," according to St. Cloud PD.

The suspect then took out a gun and shot the victim in the abdomen. The suspect is currently being held at Stearns County Jail. No charges have been filed yet.

