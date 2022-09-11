Skip to main content
Man shot in Twin Cities McDonald's parking lot

Man shot in Twin Cities McDonald's parking lot

The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in Brooklyn Park.

Google Streetview

The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in Brooklyn Park.

A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the parking lot of a McDonald's in the Twin Cities.

The incident was reported just after 9 p.m. Saturday at the McDonald's at 1480 85th Ave. N. in Brooklyn Park, with several people calling 911.

Brooklyn Park police arrived to find several spent shell casings in the parking lot, with Fridley police a short time later finding the vehicle that was shot at, and the injured man inside.

The man was taken to North Memorial Hospital for treatment on his wound. Brooklyn Park PD claims the witnesses who were with the victim "were uncooperative with the officers."

The incident is under investigation. No arrests have been made.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-09-11 at 7.53.56 AM
MN News

Man shot in Twin Cities McDonald's parking lot

The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in Brooklyn Park.

Bullwinkle's Saloon
MN News

Authorities ID victims in Bullwinkle's Saloon, north Minneapolis shootings

Three more people were injured in the shooting, one critically.

unsplash - water close-up
Minnesota Life

MN lake among 650 natural features renamed to remove derogatory term

The lake's new name is Manidoons Zaaga’igan Zhaawanor.

Screen Shot 2022-09-10 at 9.09.05 AM
MN News

Officials investigating after car found in Murray County lake

A fisherman first reported finding a car in Lake Sarah on Monday.

JAR red
MN News

New fungal disease threatening apple, juniper trees found in the Twin Cities

Japanese apple rust has not previously been found in Minnesota.

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

Four people – 2 of them pregnant – shot outside Minneapolis bar

It came just 24 hours one was killed and three injured in gunfire at Bullwinkle's Saloon.

image
Minnesota Life

New downtown Minneapolis wedding venue to open in January

The venue will hold up to 450 guests.

Stillwater Prison
MN News

Corrections officer pleads guilty to distributing meth inside Stillwater prison

The 24-year-old woman admitted to bringing packages of narcotics to an inmate.

Summit Brewery
MN News

Man wins $56M payout for burns sustained while working for Summit Brewing

The man suffered third-degree burns on over 40% of his body, according to the lawsuit.

Antonio Wright
MN News

Charges filed against Minneapolis man detail triple killing in St. Paul

The suspect was arrested Wednesday in Chicago.

Screen Shot 2022-09-09 at 2.37.49 PM
MN News

2 people arrested in St. Cloud mosque burglary

Police are investigating the incident as a possible hate crime.

Great Horned Owl.
Minnesota Life

Great horned owl's death marks the first from avian flu since July

Few cases have been detected in raptors in Minnesota since late May.

Related

Screen Shot 2020-12-12 at 7.29.00 AM
MN News

Police officer, suspect wounded in shootout in Brooklyn Park

The officer suffered a non-life-threatening wound.

MN News

Man visiting from North Dakota is shot in Maplewood

The 28-year-old suffered a non-life-threatening injury.

Pixabay - emergency room ambulance hospital
MN News

Boy injured in St. Louis Park was shot during celebratory gunfire

The boy suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the arm.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Man says he was pistol-whipped, robbed at gunpoint by trio

The incident allegedly happened in Brooklyn Park early Friday morning.

Screen Shot 2022-06-21 at 3.47.02 PM
MN News

Attempted kidnapping of toddler at Brooklyn Park McDonald's

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon inside McDonald's.

Screen Shot 2022-08-12 at 4.49.22 PM
MN News

Search for vulnerable man, 66, missing from Brooklyn Park

Alex Ramirez was last seen in the early hours of Thursday morning.

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

Man shot dead by family member inside Minneapolis home

The family member is being held.

Screen Shot 2022-07-03 at 9.31.25 PM
MN News

Boy found in Brooklyn Park is reunited with parents

The boy was found shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday.