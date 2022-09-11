Man shot in Twin Cities McDonald's parking lot

A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the parking lot of a McDonald's in the Twin Cities.

The incident was reported just after 9 p.m. Saturday at the McDonald's at 1480 85th Ave. N. in Brooklyn Park, with several people calling 911.

Brooklyn Park police arrived to find several spent shell casings in the parking lot, with Fridley police a short time later finding the vehicle that was shot at, and the injured man inside.

The man was taken to North Memorial Hospital for treatment on his wound. Brooklyn Park PD claims the witnesses who were with the victim "were uncooperative with the officers."

The incident is under investigation. No arrests have been made.