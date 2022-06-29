Man shot inside Oakdale movie theater expected to survive

The man who was shot while watching a movie at Marcus Cinema in Oakdale late Tuesday night is expected to survive.

In an update issued at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oakdale Police Department said the 23-year-old Hugo man, whose name has not been released, underwent surgery and is now recovering at Regions Hospital. He is expected to survive.

Shots rang out inside theater 17 at Marcus Cinema, located at 5677 Hadley Ave. N., at about 10 p.m. Tuesday. The suspect ran from the theater and has not been found.

"The suspect is still at large, but we do not believe this to be a random act," police said.

The movie theater is closed until further notice.

"Due to an unexpected incident that happened Tuesday night, the Marcus Oakdale Cinema is currently closed. We will provide an update on timing to reopen as soon as we can," the theater's Facebook page says.

Oakdale police and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating the shooting.