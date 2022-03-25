Skip to main content
Man shot on Green Line light rail train, police investigating

Metro Transit police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg on a Green Line train Friday afternoon. 

Metro Transit spokesperson Howie Padilla told Bring Me The News just after 1:40 p.m. Friday Metro Transit police responded to a report of a shooting on an eastbound Green Line train. 

Officers found a man who had been shot in the leg. His injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. 

Police say the suspect ran from the train. No one has been arrested, and both Metro Transit police and St. Paul police are investigating, Padilla said.

"The fortunate thing for us is that we have a number of cameras on the train and on our platform, so our investigators will have good information to go on as the investigation moves forward," Padilla told BMTN.

Green Line trains were delayed while the victim was taken off the train. He was taken to Regions Hospital. 

Metro Transit at 1:52 p.m. Friday said Green Line trains were being held due to police activity at Lexington Parkway Station in St. Paul, adding trains were delayed up to 30 minutes in both directions due to the police activity. 

Trains are now back in service. 

