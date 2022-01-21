Man shot while driving on I-394 in St. Louis Park

An incident that temporarily shut down eastbound Interstate 394 in St. Louis Park left one man hospitalized after being shot.

According to St. Louis Park Police Department, police responded to the DoubleTree hotel at 1500 Park Place Blvd. at about 10:55 p.m. after a man said he was shot while driving eastbound on I-394 near Dakota Avenue.

The victim said people inside a different vehicle opened fire on him. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but his current condition is unknown.

Police say the victim was cooperating with their investigation, which included temporarily closing I-394's eastbound lanes as police searched for evidence.

KARE 11's Dave Peterlinz was at the scene outside the DoubleTree and he posted photos of an SUV littered with bullet holes.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact St. Louis Park PD at 952-924-2618.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.