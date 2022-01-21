Skip to main content
Man shot while driving on I-394 in St. Louis Park

Man shot while driving on I-394 in St. Louis Park

The driver and his bullet-riddled SUV wound up outside the DoubleTree hotel in St. Louis Park.

MnDOT via @SafetyAlertsMN

The driver and his bullet-riddled SUV wound up outside the DoubleTree hotel in St. Louis Park.

An incident that temporarily shut down eastbound Interstate 394 in St. Louis Park left one man hospitalized after being shot. 

According to St. Louis Park Police Department, police responded to the DoubleTree hotel at 1500 Park Place Blvd. at about 10:55 p.m. after a man said he was shot while driving eastbound on I-394 near Dakota Avenue. 

The victim said people inside a different vehicle opened fire on him. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but his current condition is unknown. 

Police say the victim was cooperating with their investigation, which included temporarily closing I-394's eastbound lanes as police searched for evidence. 

KARE 11's Dave Peterlinz was at the scene outside the DoubleTree and he posted photos of an SUV littered with bullet holes. 

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact St. Louis Park PD at 952-924-2618. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-01-21 at 8.42.40 AM
MN News

Man shot while driving on I-394 in St. Louis Park

The driver and his bullet-riddled SUV wound up outside the DoubleTree hotel in St. Louis Park.

Mall of America
MN Shopping

Mall of America to celebrate 30 years with events, giveaways throughout 2022

The festivities will kick off Friday with a '90s-themed drag show.

Screen Shot 2022-01-21 at 7.29.00 AM
MN News

Victim of 1994 Michigan cold case murder ID'd as missing Minnesotan

Shelley Rae Kephart went missing from Hennepin County more than 28 years ago.

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

Coller: Did the Vikings wait too long to fire Zimmer, Spielman?

This wasn’t just ugly. This was ugly, ugly.

walz flanagan lorie shaull flickr
MN News

Gov. proposes 'Walz Checks' for most Minnesotans

The governor wants to use $700 million of the state's surplus to fund the payments.

Hutch crash booking photo
MN News

Walz, Flanagan call on Hennepin Co. sheriff to resign

"I would say that it is time for him to resign," the Lt. Gov. said.

line 3 enbridge portage lake hubbard county mn tony webster flickr
MN News

Months after missing deadline, Enbridge says Line 3 aquifer breach is fixed

The company told Bring Me The News it "successfully stopped the flow of groundwater" at the site.

canada bodies found
MN News

Baby, teenager among 4 found dead along MN, Canada border

Authorities believe all four froze to death.

unsplash roller rink skates CROP
Minnesota Life

Former roller rink, tennis courts will become new sports hub

The Wooddale Fun Zone has been closed since spring of 2020.

hibachi daruma
MN Food & Drink

Popular hibachi food truck opens second Twin Cities restaurant

The much-anticipated Daruma opens for takeout Thursday evening.

20211128_Vikings_49ers_REG12_0144 (1)
MN Vikings

What changes are coming to the Vikings' offensive line?

Once again, Minnesota has work to do to figure out its interior spots

Kris Ehresmann
MN News

One of Minnesota's key COVID-19 leaders is retiring

Kris Ehresmann has given more than 30 years of her life to public health in Minnesota.

Related

St. Paul police
MN News

Man dies after being shot in the chest in St. Paul

The shooting happened on the 900 block of Rice Street.

dirty-g70b51bcce_1280
MN News

MN man charged with hacking, attempting to extort $150,000 from MLB

The St. Louis Park man allegedly accessed MLB, NFL, NBA and NHL computer systems and illegally streamed content from them.

Pixabay - emergency room ambulance hospital
MN News

Boy injured in St. Louis Park was shot during celebratory gunfire

The boy suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the arm.

MN News

Authorities ID man shot dead by police at St. Louis Park apartments

The 35 year old from Anoka was shot dead by officers on Saturday evening.

Screen Shot 2022-01-11 at 6.19.36 AM
MN News

Man fatally shot in St. Paul's Hamline-Midway neighborhood

It's the second homicide of 2022 in St. Paul.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Woman shot to death inside vehicle, man wounded in Minneapolis

The victims were found inside a vehicle parked in a north Minneapolis alley.

Noah Kelley
MN News

Man fatally shot by police at Mounds View liquor store is identified

The 21-year-old died of multiple gunshot wounds.

17545365_1868341206724006_2664416315589561352_o
MN News

No charges for St. Louis Park officer who fatally shot man in apartment

The standoff happened in January 2019.