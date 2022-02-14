Skip to main content
Man shot while driving with wife and kids in St. Paul



The man reported hearing a loud noise before his window shattered.

Joe Nelson



Authorities say a man was shot while driving with his wife and two children in St. Paul on Sunday morning. 

The St. Paul Police Department says the shooting was reported at 10:22 a.m. from the intersection of Earl Street and Ross Avenue, with officers arriving at the scene to find a man in his 40s suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound to his arm. 

The victim was treated at the scene before St. Paul Fire medics took him to Regions Hospital for further care. 

"The man told officers he was driving with his wife and two children eastbound on the Earl Street bridge when he heard a loud noise, his driver’s side window shattered and he realized he was shot," St. Paul PD said. 

No arrests have been made and investigators are working to learn more about what happened, including searching the area for possible video of the shooting. 

Anyone with information is urged to call St. Paul PD at 651-291-1111. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

