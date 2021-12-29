Man shot while sitting in living room of northern MN home

Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Man shot while sitting in living room of northern Minnesota home
The man was dropped off at the hospital.
A man was shot while sitting in the living room of a home in Virginia, Minnesota, on Wednesday. 

According to the Virginia Police Department, a man was dropped off at the Essentia Health Hospital at about 5:05 a.m. to be treated for a gunshot wound. His current condition is not known.

Investigators determined the shooting happened at a home on the 500 block of 12th Street South. 

Police say the victim was sitting in the living room when the suspect opened fire from outside the home. The suspect shot through the window, firing multiple shots before fleeing the area. 

It's believed this is an isolated incident and police don't think there's an ongoing threat to the public. The incident is still under investigation.

The victim has not yet been identified. 

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact police. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

