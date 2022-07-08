Man shows up unannounced at Big Lake home after talking with girl, 11, on Snapchat

The girl, who said she was 17, had not told the man where she lived.

Pixabay

Police in Big Lake are asking parents to be aware of children’s online activities after a man showed up to the home of an 11-year-old girl unannounced.

According to the Big Lake Police Department, officers responded to a suspicious man at a local home over the weekend.

Officers learned that an 18-year-old had showed up with gifts and flowers for an 11-year-old girl who lived there. The man had been communicating with the girl, who said she was 17, on Snapchat.

The man took a bus from Chicago to Big Lake to meet the girl without the girl knowing. He used Snapchat to determine her location.

“This is a prime example of why it is so important to pay attention to your child’s cellular devices,” BLPD Chief Sam Olson said in a Facebook post.

“Thankfully everyone is ok and the heartbroken male is headed back to Chicago on another Greyhound bus.”