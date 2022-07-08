Man shows up unannounced at Big Lake home after talking with girl, 11, on Snapchat
Police in Big Lake are asking parents to be aware of children’s online activities after a man showed up to the home of an 11-year-old girl unannounced.
According to the Big Lake Police Department, officers responded to a suspicious man at a local home over the weekend.
Officers learned that an 18-year-old had showed up with gifts and flowers for an 11-year-old girl who lived there. The man had been communicating with the girl, who said she was 17, on Snapchat.
The man took a bus from Chicago to Big Lake to meet the girl without the girl knowing. He used Snapchat to determine her location.
“This is a prime example of why it is so important to pay attention to your child’s cellular devices,” BLPD Chief Sam Olson said in a Facebook post.
“Thankfully everyone is ok and the heartbroken male is headed back to Chicago on another Greyhound bus.”