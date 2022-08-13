Skip to main content
Police: Man makes Jewish slur at golfer, smashes own car up with club

Police: Man makes Jewish slur at golfer, smashes own car up with club

It happened at a course that was founded as a Jewish country club 100 years ago.

Oak Ridge Country Club, Facebook

It happened at a course that was founded as a Jewish country club 100 years ago.

After making "vague comments about Jewish individuals," a man took someone's golf club and began to smash his own vehicle. 

That's according to Hopkins Police Department, which issued a press release saying the incident happened just after 1:30 p.m. Friday at Oak Ridge Country Club. 

"Officers learned that a male had driven to the club and approached a patron in the parking lot. The male made vague comments about Jewish individuals. The male then proceeded to take a golf club from the patron and use it to damage his own vehicle. The patron’s vehicle was not damaged. The male drove away a short time later," the press release says. 

The private club was founded as a Jewish country club in 1921. 

It's unclear what prompted the man to act out, but no one was injured and the issue is being investigated by Hopkins police and the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office. 

No further information has been provided. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-08-12 at 10.26.20 PM
MN News

Police: Man makes Jewish slur at golfer, smashes own car up with club

It happened at a course that was founded as a Jewish country club 100 years ago.

Screen Shot 2022-08-12 at 9.59.07 PM
MN News

4 abandoned puppies found in a bucket in Willmar

The puppies were in good health when they were discovered.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Suspect of home invasion, murder in Minneapolis arrested in Wisconsin

There have been 57 deaths reported as homicides in Minneapolis this year.

Carson McCoy
MN News

Charges: Man stole handgun from house, fired at motorcyclists from car

A chaotic scene that led to a police chase unfolded after an alleged burglary in Ham Lake.

Mounds view 7 - crime scene
MN News

BCA's Uniform Crime Report shows violent crime in MN spiked in 2021

The report details violent crime trends in the seven-county metro and Greater Minnesota.

Screen Shot 2022-08-12 at 4.49.22 PM
MN News

Search for vulnerable man, 66, missing from Brooklyn Park

Alex Ramirez was last seen in the early hours of Thursday morning.

unsplash gas stove flame
MN News

Utility firms blocked from passing on extra $60M in 2021 gas crisis costs to Minnesotans

But the companies will still be able to recoup $600 million.

St. Cloud Times
MN News

St. Cloud Times writing staff hit by Gannett budget cuts

Mass layoffs were expected at Gannett-owned outlets across the country.

PoolScammerLawsuitAG
MN News

Pool company sued by AG for allegedly scamming homeowners out of $1M-plus

According to the lawsuit, 17 Minnesota homeowners were affected by this scam.

SuspectsWantedMOAShooting
MN News

Walz prepared to 'immediately extradite' Mall of America shooting suspects

The men were arrested in Chicago.

image
MN News

Late cancellation of music festival leaves bad blood in Two Harbors

The cancellation announcement says the promoter walked away from the gig after being harassed by some local residents.

Screen Shot 2022-08-12 at 1.58.08 PM
MN News

Fatal crash shuts down southbound I-35 north of Twin Cities

A massive backup has built in wake of the fatal crash.

Related

Image from iOS
MN News

1 injured, 1 in custody following shooting, police chase in Hopkins

The suspect was arrested following a police pursuit Sunday afternoon.

Screen Shot 2022-05-31 at 5.33.50 PM
MN News

Man killed in ATV crash at Minnesota Horse and Hunt Club identified

The crash happened last month at the Minnesota Horse and Hunt Club.

Lyft Scooter
MN News

Police: Man smashed up Minneapolis cop cars with Lyft scooter

The suspect, age 29 or 30, was arrested.

Hennepin County CSI
MN News

Police: Man shot in the head by woman in Richfield

It happened in the early hours of Monday.

Screen Shot 2022-04-13 at 11.11.30 AM
MN News

Police: Burglar smashes stolen car into gas station store

The crash caused major damage to the store in Pierz, Minnesota.

MN News

Charges: Man smashed car windows, used racial slurs in Bloomington

The Burnsville man also smashed his father's car windows.

Angelo Borreson
MN News

Charges: Man killed woman after she told him to hurry up

The deadly incident happened on New Year's Day morning.

ambulance
MN News

2 women die from injuries suffered in October 19 Hopkins crash

Both victims died at Hennepin Healthcare on Oct. 21.