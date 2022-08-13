Police: Man makes Jewish slur at golfer, smashes own car up with club

After making "vague comments about Jewish individuals," a man took someone's golf club and began to smash his own vehicle.

That's according to Hopkins Police Department, which issued a press release saying the incident happened just after 1:30 p.m. Friday at Oak Ridge Country Club.

"Officers learned that a male had driven to the club and approached a patron in the parking lot. The male made vague comments about Jewish individuals. The male then proceeded to take a golf club from the patron and use it to damage his own vehicle. The patron’s vehicle was not damaged. The male drove away a short time later," the press release says.

The private club was founded as a Jewish country club in 1921.

It's unclear what prompted the man to act out, but no one was injured and the issue is being investigated by Hopkins police and the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office.

No further information has been provided.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.