Skip to main content
Man stabbed to death in his Minneapolis home identified

Man stabbed to death in his Minneapolis home identified

The victim's wife had an order of protection out against the suspect.

Credit: Tony Webster via Flickr

The victim's wife had an order of protection out against the suspect.

The man stabbed to death by a suspect who broke into his Northeast Minneapolis home has been identified.

The Hennepin County Medical Center says 32-year-old Ryan Peterson died from "multiple sharp force injuries" following the attack Friday morning according to the medical report.

Peterson was allegedly stabbed by 31-year-old Franklin Terrol White, who was arrested in Wisconsin hours after police were called to the home on the 1800 block of Arthur St. NE.

Police say Peterson and his wife were sleeping when they heard someone breaking into their home. Peterson's wife recognized White as a man she had a pending protection order against.

According to the criminal complaint, the wife called 911 and was "frantic" as she begged White to get off her husband. White told her to "go to sleep" as he carried out her husband's fatal stabbing.

The complaint says the wife and White were friends from high school, but she'd taken out an order of protection against him after he allegedly tried to break into her parents' Ohio home.

Peterson's wife was able to escape the home after the attack. Police have confirmed that the order of protection had not yet been served to White.

White fled the scene with police identifying him and his getaway car, leading to his arrest later in Wisconsin.

He has been charged with 2nd-degree murder with intent.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

Minneapolis police
MN News

Man stabbed to death in his Minneapolis home identified

The victim's wife had an order of protection out against the suspect.

the mayo clinic - edit
MN News

Mayo pediatrician discusses severe parechovirus infections in infants

The common virus can be serious for infants.

Giant Walleye in Isle, MN
Minnesota Life

WaPo trawled Airbnb to find 'the most Midwestern things on the planet'

The Midwest loves its fish.

Screen Shot 2022-08-04 at 11.08.28 AM
MN News

Services announced for teen killed in Apple River stabbing

Isaac Schuman died July 30.

FLickr - AL Franken 2016 - Lorie Shaull
TV, Movies and The Arts

Al Franken filling in as guest host of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

Franken, a comedian and former Minnesota senator, will perform comedy four nights in a row in Minneapolis following the appearance on the show.

Flickr - Minneapolis police squad - Chad Davis
MN News

1 dead, 1 critical after shooting at 38th and Chicago in Minneapolis

It's the second killing in a week at the intersection in south Minneapolis.

Screen Shot 2022-08-14 at 10.24.22 AM
MN News

Teen driver crashes into parked payloader; 16-year-old passenger dies

The crash happened early Saturday morning in Waconia.

Screen Shot 2022-08-14 at 10.10.50 AM
MN News

Barrage of gunfire injures boy in Brooklyn Park; vehicles, apartments damaged

Police say they recovered evidence that more than 40 rounds were fired in the shooting.

Screen Shot 2022-08-14 at 9.15.07 AM
MN News

Minnesota Wild back away from thin blue line T-shirt giveaway

The giveaway backfired when word of it reached social media.

Screen Shot 2022-08-13 at 1.26.13 PM
MN Business

Workers at Minneapolis Trader Joe's become 2nd in nation to unionize

The vote was certified by the National Labor Relations Board Friday.

ATV, all-terrain vehicle
MN News

Driver killed in ATV crash in Brooklyn Park

The crash occurred in Monroe Park Friday night.

ambulance
MN News

Woman killed by suspected drunk-driver in St. Louis County

The crash occurred on Highway 21 in Embarrass Township Friday night.

Related

Minneapolis police
MN News

Minneapolis 2-year-old identified in suspicious death case

The cause of death has not yet been revealed due to an ongoing investigation.

background-g2af72a5da_1280
MN News

Boy, 7, who drowned in south Minneapolis pool identified

The incident happened in June.

police lights
MN News

9-year-old boy allegedly taken by mom in Minneapolis is home safe

The boy's mother doesn't have custody, and is the subject of an order of protection.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Man fatally stabbed in north Minneapolis Thursday night

The man was aged in his 30s.

Screen Shot 2022-01-28 at 9.04.12 AM
MN News

Twin Cities man found on side of the road with stab wounds

In an update, the victim is recovering from his injuries.

WCCO building
MN News

Man who threw gun on WCCO roof charged with murder, manslaughter

The man originally lied and claimed someone else shot the victim.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Teenage boy dead, another critical in Minneapolis shooting

The shooting happened near a residential building in the Stevens Square neighborhood Tuesday night.

Jack Kocur
MN News

Brooklyn Park teen killed in fireworks accident identified

Jack Kocur, 18, was noted as a high school baseball player and a former student at St. Alphonsus Catholic School.