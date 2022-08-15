Man stabbed to death in his Minneapolis home identified

The man stabbed to death by a suspect who broke into his Northeast Minneapolis home has been identified.

The Hennepin County Medical Center says 32-year-old Ryan Peterson died from "multiple sharp force injuries" following the attack Friday morning according to the medical report.

Peterson was allegedly stabbed by 31-year-old Franklin Terrol White, who was arrested in Wisconsin hours after police were called to the home on the 1800 block of Arthur St. NE.

Police say Peterson and his wife were sleeping when they heard someone breaking into their home. Peterson's wife recognized White as a man she had a pending protection order against.

According to the criminal complaint, the wife called 911 and was "frantic" as she begged White to get off her husband. White told her to "go to sleep" as he carried out her husband's fatal stabbing.

The complaint says the wife and White were friends from high school, but she'd taken out an order of protection against him after he allegedly tried to break into her parents' Ohio home.

Peterson's wife was able to escape the home after the attack. Police have confirmed that the order of protection had not yet been served to White.

White fled the scene with police identifying him and his getaway car, leading to his arrest later in Wisconsin.

He has been charged with 2nd-degree murder with intent.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.