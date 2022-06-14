Man stabbed to death marks 20th homicide in St. Paul this year

Investigators in St. Paul are working to find the person or people responsible for a fatal stabbing of a man in the city's North End neighborhood Monday evening.

Officers were initially called to the scene on a report of an assault just before 5:30 p.m.

According to police, the homicide happened on the 100 block of Winnipeg Avenue. Authorities found a man, believed to be in his 40s, suffering from a stab wound. Officers and medics worked on the man but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been announced. Anyone with information about the killing is urged to call police at 651-266-5650.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office will release the identity at a later stage of the investigation.

This marks the 20th homicide of the year in St. Paul.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.