Man standing near vehicle is fatally shot in Minneapolis, police say

A 20-year-old man who was found suffering from a gunshot wound in north Minneapolis on Wednesday has died, marking the 23rd homicide in Minneapolis this year.

Minneapolis police was informed by hospital offiials Friday that the the yet-to-be-identified victim had died. He was found in the street on the 5100 block of N Bryant Ave. suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound at about 4:50 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers treated the man at the scene until paramedics took him to North Memorial in Robbinsdale. It's unclear if he died Friday or at an earlier point. That information will be released, along with his identity, at a later point by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

"Preliminary information indicates that the injured male was standing outside a vehicle conversing with the occupants when shots were fired. The vehicle immediately left the area," Minneapolis police report.

No arrests have been made and homicide detectives are working the case.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is urged to contact CrimeStoppers by calling 800-222-8477, or filing a tip at CrimeStoppersMN.org.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.