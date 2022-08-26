Skip to main content
Man standing on tracks killed by Amtrak train near Clear Lake

The victim has not yet been identified.

The California Zephyr passenger train by Amtrak in Emeryville, CA. Photo by Adam Uren | Bring Me The News.

An Amtrak train fatally struck a man standing on the tracks Friday morning near Clear Lake, Minnesota, according to authorities. 

The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office said the eastbound train struck the man around 9 a.m. near 97th Street. 

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. 

An Amtrak spokesperson confirmed the incident to Bring Me The News on Friday morning and said there were no injuries to the crew or passengers aboard the Nos. 8 and 28 combination Empire Builder train. 

The train was delayed for over two hours while investigators worked at the scene. 

The Sheriff's Office said investigators are working to identify the victim and further information will be provided at a later time. 

