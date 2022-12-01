Man steals car with kids inside, father tracks them down using thief's vehicle

A father-of-four was able to track down his stolen vehicle – which had his kids inside – using another vehicle stolen by the same suspect in Minneapolis.

The incident unfolded near the 800 block of Russell Avenue North, where the suspect abandoned his vehicle – which was also stolen – at around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

He then stole the father's car, which had four children under the age of five inside.

The father then jumped into the abandoned stolen vehicle, chased down the suspect, and rear-ended his own car near the intersection of Plymouth Avenue North and Penn Avenue North.

There were no reported injuries in the incident, with the suspect fleeing the area on foot. No arrests have been made, Minneapolis police says.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.