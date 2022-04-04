Man struck, killed by driver outside Bloomington HS identified

Skip to main content
Man struck, killed by driver outside John F. Kennedy High School identified

He was on foot, picking up items that had fallen from a trailer, police said.

Pixabay

The man struck and killed by a driver while he was on foot, picking up items that had fallen off a trailer, has been identified.

Joseph Mathias Greenman III died of multiple blunt force injuries after being hit around 5 a.m. Saturday, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner. The collision happened in Bloomington, on 98th Street East near 2nd Avenue, the city's police department had said, outside John F. Kennedy High School,

The 66-year-old  was picking up items that had fallen from a trailer when he was hit. The trailer was being pulled by another vehicle, in which Greenman was a passenger.

When officers got to the scene they found Greenman, from Bloomington, lying in the street. He was taken to Hennepin Healthcare Hospital in Minneapolis, where he was pronounced dead.

The motorist who struck the man was a 26-year-old from Bloomington. Police said he stopped and cooperated with authorities, adding he did not appear to show any signs of impairment.

The fatal crash remains under investigation by Bloomington PD and the State Patrol.

