Man suffers severed leg in freak worksite incident in St. Paul

A cable became entangled in a passing vehicle, and then around the worker's leg.

Photo by Matthew Hamilton on Unsplash

A man working on a street in St. Paul lost the lower half of one of his legs following a freak incident Wednesday morning.

St. Paul police said the incident happened just before noon at Rice Street and Geranium Avenue West shortly before noon, where a group of workers had cable laying across the road.

Vehicles were being allowed to drive across the cable as workers prepared for it to be installed, but police believe "this cable somehow became caught on a passing vehicle that was southbound Rice Street at the time."

A worker on the road was standing near the loose cable, and became tangled in it as it stretched out. He was pulled into the road where he then collided with the side of a passing pickup truck.

"Due to the wire being around his leg it is believed that the tension in the wire severed his leg around the knee," police said.

The man was taken to Regions Hospital, with the injury not considered life-threatening.

Police gave cautioned that the information is preliminary for now and an investigation into the circumstances of the incident is underway.

The drivers of the vehicles involved are cooperating, police say.

Lucas Didden
