Skip to main content
Man, 80, suffers potentially life-threatening injuries in central Minnesota crash

Man, 80, suffers potentially life-threatening injuries in central Minnesota crash

The two-vehicle crash occurred in Kandiyohi County Saturday morning.

Kurt Bauschardt via Flickr

The two-vehicle crash occurred in Kandiyohi County Saturday morning.

An 80-year-old man suffered potentially life-threatening injuries in a crash in Kandiyohi County Saturday morning.

Kandiyohi County deputies were called to a two-vehicle crash involving a Ford van and a GMC pickup truck at the intersection of County Road 5 and County Road 40 Northwest in Lake Andrew Township, north of Willmar, at around 7:40 a.m.

The 80-year-old driver of the pickup truck, who is from Pennock, Minnesota, was taken to a hospital in a critical condition. 

The driver of the van, identified as a 29-year-old man from Morton, Minnesota, sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Fire, ambulance and air ambulance crews also responded to the scene. 

Next Up

ambulance
MN News

Man, 80, suffers potentially life-threatening injuries in central MN crash

The two-vehicle crash occurred in Kandiyohi County Saturday morning.

Mallards
MN Food & Drink

Mallards set to open another Twin Cities location

The restaurant and lounge serves seafood and Cajun fare.

storm clouds
MN Weather

Chances for severe storms, record heat this week in Minnesota

It'll be a cool, wet Mother's Day before temps surge well into the 80s Monday.

University of minnesota sign
MN News

U of M president proposes 3.5% tuition hikes for Twin Cities students

Students at the Crookston, Duluth and Morris campuses would also see a 1.75% increase under the proposal.

Dwayne Roach
MN News

Charges: Man's destructive tour in stolen fire vehicle almost flooded New Prague

Dwayne Roach was also charged in connection with a barn fire in Scott County.

grass fire
WI News

'Evacuation Immediate': Wildfire burning in Burnett County, Wisconsin

The fire is reportedly threatening East Swiss Township and the Webb Lake area.

700-S-2nd-Street-W100-Minneapolis-MN-55401-6188506-image22
MN Property

Gallery: Pohlad family member's penthouse will cost you $7M

*Checks pockets for change*

Minneapolis police
MN News

Child abuse charges: 2-year-old dies, 4-month-old's shocking injuries

The 25-year-old woman's 2-year-old boy died and her 4-month-old boy was found to be suffering from extensive injuries.

Fire, firefighters
MN News

Woman killed in Maple Grove house fire is identified

Authorities say the 72-year-old woman had mobility issues.

Little Falls fire
WI News

4 trapped upstairs die in western Wisconsin house fire

One family member escaped the fire and ran to a neighbor's house to call 911.

133 E Chapman St, Ely, MN 55731, USA - October 2018
MN Music and Radio

Long-running Ely radio station reaches the end of the road

WELY will stop broadcasts as of June 1.

An AK-style firearm was found inside the suspect's sedan after the two juveniles led police on a pursuit that ended in a crash in Eagan.
MN News

Boy and girl arrested, AR-style weapon found following crash in Eagan

The pursuit followed an attempted robbery in Bloomington, police say.

Related

ambulance
MN News

10 injured when minivans collide, overturn in west-central Minnesota

The incident occurred at the intersection of County Road 1 and County Road 29 in Kandiyohi County.

ambulance
MN News

4 pedestrians suffer life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle

Two vehicles crashed into a car that was on the side of the road after striking a deer.

MN News

St. Cloud man hit by minivan, suffers life-threatening injuries

He was struck early Thursday morning on Hwy. 23.

hospital, emergency room
MN News

2 teens, Texas man suffer life-threatening injuries in MN crash

One of the drivers crossed the center line and hit the other vehicle.

North Memorial Air Care
MN News

Teen suffers life-threatening injuries in head-on crash in southern MN

The 18-year-old was airlifted to a Mayo Clinic hospital in Rochester.

MN News

Woman, 22, suffers life-threatening head injury in snowmobile crash

The driver had been drinking, police say, and neither were wearing helmets.

ambulance
MN News

Teen killed in Sunday crash; young man suffers life-threatening injuries

The crash happened around 2:45 a.m.

MN News

Bus crashes into ditch, 3 students suffer minor injuries

The crash happened in rural Polk County.