Skip to main content
Man wanted for firing 'numerous shots' at Richfield duplex residents

Man wanted for firing 'numerous shots' at Richfield duplex residents

The man reportedly went to the wrong address in search of his girlfriend.

Credit: aaron_anderer via Flickr

The man reportedly went to the wrong address in search of his girlfriend.

Police are looking for a man who went to a Richfield address in search of his girlfriend and shot at people living in a duplex before fleeing.

No one was injured in the incident, which happened on Saturday at about 9 p.m. in the 7400 block of 18th Avenue South, with Lt. Brad Drayna telling Bring Me The News investigators have identified the suspect, but he is yet to be found as of Monday afternoon.

Police said the man went to the duplex and said he was looking for his girlfriend, but the residents living there stated they didn't know him or his girlfriend.

The man then reportedly took out a handgun and fired "numerous shots at the duplex residents" and fled.

Police later determined the man had gone to the wrong address.

The incident remains under investigation. No other details were provided about the suspect.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

police lights
MN News

Man wanted for firing 'numerous shots' at Richfield duplex residents

The man reportedly went to the wrong address in search of his girlfriend.

Emmer Carlson
MN News

Why is Tucker Carlson reportedly mad at Minnesota Rep. Tom Emmer?

Emmer has also found himself criticized by far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Donald Trump Jr.

CorbinBussGoFundMe1
MN News

Park High School employee killed in Cottage Grove crash

The father-of-one died at the scene.

Dubow Textile
MN News

Woman dead, man arrested after shooting at St. Cloud business

The woman died at the scene.

motorcycle
MN News

Minnesota man killed in Iowa motorcycle crash

The crash happened near the Iowa-Minnesota border.

Tou Thao & J Alexander Kueng
MN News

Kueng pleads guilty in George Floyd killing; Thao wants judge to decide his case

The two former Minneapolis police officers face aiding and abetting manslaughter charges in George Floyd's death.

Duluth fire department, fire engine, fire truck
MN News

Teen saves family's lives after alerting them to house fire in Duluth

The house is considered a complete loss.

Screen Shot 2022-10-24 at 8.49.34 AM
Minnesota Life

Dust, rain leaves vehicles caked in mud in the Twin Cities

Mother Nature left an unwelcome surprise overnight.

feet-g8f1dad87f_1280
MN Property

Tips for keeping your house warm, save on energy bills this winter

Energy prices are expected to rise this winter.

ambulance
MN News

Driver killed in fiery crash on I-35W in Burnsville

The victim is a 56-year-old man from Lakeville.

Screen Shot 2022-10-21 at 12.10.29 PM
WI News

Two adults, four children identified as victims in fatal Wisconsin fire

The investigation into the cause of the fire continues.

Screen Shot 2022-10-20 at 6.24.50 PM
MN News

Charges: Man says TV 'told him' to kill 2 men at St. Paul sober house

Joseph Francis Sandoval II told police the TV told him to "take the opportunity" to kill the two men.

Related

Richfield High School
MN News

New threat prompts closure of Richfield secondary schools

The new threat comes after a shooting outside the Richfield High School football game Friday night.

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

Man fatally shot in the arm in Minneapolis is identified

The victim has been identified as a 41-year-old Columbia Heights man.

Screen Shot 2022-09-25 at 11.50.33 AM
MN News

15-year-old Richfield football game shooting suspect arrested

A 16-year-old accused of instigating the altercation is also in custody.

Fire, firefighters
MN News

Charges: Witnesses watched as Blaine man set house on fire

The home was unoccupied at the time of the blaze and no injuries were reported.

Police tape
MN News

Man fatally shot at a home in Brooklyn Park

The shooting happened at a home in the 7800 block of Tessman Drive.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Man fatally stabbed in north Minneapolis Thursday night

The man was aged in his 30s.

Screen Shot 2022-09-11 at 6.36.48 PM
MN News

Man who was 1 of 4 shot outside Minneapolis bar dies from injuries

The 34-year-old victim has been identified.

Screen Shot 2022-09-27 at 11.19.05 AM
MN News

Man found shot dead on south Minneapolis sidewalk

The victim was found dead on a sidewalk in the Bryant neighborhood.