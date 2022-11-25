Skip to main content
Man waves replica assault weapon at drivers in downtown Minneapolis

The alarming incident was spotted by the new MPD chief, Brian O'Hara.

A man is in custody after causing a scare in downtown Minneapolis on Wednesday night. 

According to Minneapolis police, the department's new chief, Brian O'Hara, saw a driver "erratically weaving through traffic near the 700 block of Hennepin Ave." before a man got out of the vehicle and "began brandishing the pictured replica assault weapon and waving it at nearby vehicles."

Police said the intersection was busy when the man began waving the fake gun. 

"This type of behavior will not be tolerated and our staff, at every level, is dedicated to ensuring everyone can move about the city safely," MPD said. 

The man is facing pending charges for terroristic threats. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

