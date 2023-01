Authorities have identified a man who was killed when he was struck by a train early Monday morning.

The Becker County Sheriff's Office says Ryan Goroski, 41, of Audubon, Minnesota, was struck by an eastbound BNSF train west of 230th Avenue, between Audubon and Detroit Lakes at 1:36 a.m.

Emergency responders arrived at the scene and found Goroski dead.

The incident remains under investigation.