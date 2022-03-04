Man in school board meeting fight ordered to undergo anger management

A man who got into a scuffle with a mask-wearing attendee at an Eastern Carver County school board meeting last September has been ordered to undergo anger management.

Thomas Kahlbaugh, 47, of Carver, has sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to disorderly conduct. A charge of fifth-degree assault was dismissed, court records show.

Kahlbaugh was charged last fall after accosting Jonas Sjoberg during the Sept. 27, 2021, Eastern Carver County school board meeting. The meeting was held hours after the district announced a new masking policy that required everyone to wear masks. People packed the meeting room, with the majority of people speaking out against masking in schools during the public comment period.

Sjoberg, of Chaska, wore a mask when he addressed the school board during the meeting, letting them know not everyone in the community is against the mask requirement. After he sat down, Kahlbaugh can be seen on the meeting video wheeling his chair over to Sjoberg, apparently accusing him of lying to the school board.

At some point during the meeting, Sjoberg took a photo of Kahlbaugh with the intention of telling the school board he believed Kahlbaugh was trying to intimidate people out of speaking, court documents said.

After the public comment portion of the meeting ended, Kahlbaugh's wife approached Sjoberg and asked why he took the photo and asked him to delete it. That's when Kahlbaugh rolled his chair over again and grabbed Sjoberg's phone out of his hand, court documents detailed. When Sjoberg tried to grab it back, Kahlbaugh grabbed his shirt and rolled his chair backward, dragging Sjoberg with him.

Kahlbaugh then threw Sjoberg's phone on the ground and two people, including Donta Hughes, stepped in to defuse the situation and separate the two men.

Court documents said Sjoberg's shirt got ripped and a button was broken off, and he may have gotten a scratch on his pectoral.

The altercation happened behind the podium as cameras rolled. Here is the meeting video (the scuffle begins around the 40-minute, 50-second mark and the fight happens around the 48-minute, 50-second mark):

Eastern Carver County Schools is based in Chaska and also serves Chanhassen, Victoria and Carver.