Man who had meth, guns in checked luggage at MSP Airport gets 10 years

A Mexican man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after he was found with methamphetamine and guns in his checked bag leaving Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

Kevin Alan Aguilar-Moreno, 21, was sentenced to 10 years in prison in U.S. District Court Thursday. Aguilar-Moreno had previously pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine in March.

According to court documents, Aguilar-Moreno attempted to board a Delta flight from Minneapolis to Phoenix on Oct. 29, 2021. TSA agents screening Aguilar-Moreno’s checked bag found one kilogram of methamphetamine, two pistols, an AR-15-style gun, eight magazines and 241 rounds of ammunition.

The AR-15-style gun was a privately made firearm, meaning it does not have a serial number and is difficult to track.

Investigators also learned Aguilar-Moreno was in the United States illegally, and when he was arrested had two Mexican passports, one of which was expired.

​Aguilar-Moreno admitted that he had obtained the meth in Red Wing and was traveling to Arizona to sell it.